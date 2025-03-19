Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

LOL happy nice! “You know this is, like, discrimination, right?” (Jeff Tiedrich)

Oh, rural 85-year-old granny (or you! Wonkers are notoriously octogenarian!) is gonna have to internet-identity-prove herself? We see absolutely no way this will fuck everything and also introduce heretofore unseen levels of hackers scamming you. Oh, and everybody’s going to have to go in-person while they ax thousands of workers and an unknown number of field offices, with no more phone help at all if you can’t do it online? Sounds great. (Popular Info) “A recent client tried to drop by an office last week and was told to make an appointment by phone. On the phone, they were put on hold for six hours on Monday, five hours on Tuesday and two blocks of time, each three hours, on Wednesday, she said.” That was to make an appointment, upside down smile emoji. (Axios)

Trump has an “antisemitism chief.” You’ll never guess what he likes to share on the internet! (Guardian)

Pretty please, don’t hurt the judges, whispers Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts after Trump starts shouting about impeaching everyone who rules against him. I’m sure he’ll listen very much. (NBC News)

I already yelled at this New York Times guy for forgetting a few tiny things about Trump’s attempts to “save” US manufacturing, namely that JOE BIDEN DID THAT YOU SCHMUCK and TRUMP IS TRYING TO REPEAL IT. (The American Prospect)

Gee, I guess even the Project 2025 guy bought Trump’s lie that he wasn’t going to do Project 2025? That’s some good lying, that “not doing Project 2025” lie! (Politico)

This Arkansas bill would outlaw helping a child socially transition. It includes “hairstyles.” God protect us. (Erin in the Morning)

Whaaat, our Canada friends skipped coming to the US half a million times just in February since Trump started threatening them? That’s weird. (CBC)

The youtube influencers enjoying their sausage fests and Taliban tourism. Our boys are broken. (Business Insider)

Feminism’s been preparing Rebecca Solnit for authoritarianism and its big fat tears about how it’s forced to victimize everyone, because we “made him do it.” (Meditations in an Emergency)

The monarch butterflies are coming back! (World Wildlife)

I brought you a pretty song from my Young Days in the LBC, I hope you like it.

