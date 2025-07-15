Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
4hEdited

Hey, sorry the Open Thread was a little delayed, but now, uh, everything's under control. Situation normal.

Uh, we had a slight Thorntons malfunction, but, uh... everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine, we're all fine here now, thank you.

How are you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Open Thread Chat July 15. The amazing Blanket Octopus.

"In a short clip captured during a blackwater night dive into Lembeh Strait, a blanket octopus unfolds and displays a colorful web multiple times her original size. The aquatic animal’s iridescent body and tentacles glow against the nighttime water before she releases her translucent blanket that connects her dorsal and dorsolateral arms. Only adult females are equipped with the lengthy membrane that reaches as long as six feet and dwarfs male octopi, which are less than an inch in size and most often die immediately after mating. Generally, the females only unfurl their color-changing blankets to appear larger and more intimidating to potential predators.

Shared by NAD Lembeh Resort, the underwater video was taken on a RED Gemini with a 50 millimeter Zeiss Macro lens."

https://www.thisiscolossal.com/2020/02/blanket-octopus-lembeh-strait/

https://youtu.be/OD6QHW_nMoQ?si=xBBHItssHd5WN620

CHAT:

https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/56c19700-b443-42a0-bb08-95658487a02d

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
1701 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture