Screenshot from one of Mills’s campaign ads

Is there anything more Trump-era Republican than fake-rich living beyond one’s means? And cheating on your wife, allegedly beating your mistress and lying about your finances and qualifications? Meet Florida Rep. Cory Mills, who is one messy pile of curb furniture! He’s getting evicted from the soon-to-be-divorced-dad pad he was sharing with his sidepiece because he owes his landlord more than $85,000 in unpaid rent, on a penthouse that’s nearly $21,000 a month!

(If you live outside DC or New York or another large city, please understand that $21K per month is very expensive anywhere.)

How befitting for an arms-maker with shady finances. (You know, in case you were curious how he got approved for $21K per month on his $174,000 congressional salary.) If you’re wondering what the soon-to-be-available place looks like, TPM’s Josh Marshall found a link to a similar, slightly smaller penthouse in the complex. Oligarch chic!

The eviction scoop and receipts were picked up by former Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger and dropped on X, and Mills quickly X’d back the sorriest of excuses for not playing his bills:

Sure, guy, the multibillion-dollar management company Bozzuto left its website unable to collect rent from tenants for months on end and refused to accept payment in any other way. You know landlords, how they’re always so lackadaisical about collecting their money! (Especially when the rent is $21K.)

Sollenberger wasn’t done with Mills.

Always projection! Sollenberger added for good measure:

FWIW, this isn't a surprise — Cory Mills has had foreclosure and lien troubles for more than a decade. What is a surprise is how a guy with his financial history is affording a penthouse in one of the most expensive rental properties in Washington, DC. (And a rented beach house.)

Sounds like he is NOT, that IS very mysterious, and ZING.

Sollenberger threw on the pile:

New Cory Mills campaign filing shows $35,000 in legal payments from April through June, with another $41,000 in unpaid legal service fees, including $10,000 in "disputed" charges.

GET IT TOGETHER, CORY.

Mills also has even more swirling drama of the homewrecking and financial kind.

His 17-years-younger girlfriend, Sarah Raviani, called 911 in February, claiming Mills had assaulted her, and that he was her partner of more than a year. Police saw fresh bruises on her, and heard Mills telling her on the phone to lie to them about the cause of her injuries. But then-acting US Attorney for DC Ed Martin wouldn’t sign his arrest warrant, Raviani retracted her statement, and the problem went away for him. Now Mills is getting evicted for nonpayment on that same place where it happened. Karmic!

Raviani is also co-founder of the group Iranians for Trump, where she “spearheaded efforts to mobilize Iranian-American voters.” Wonder if any in that group have some regrets now? Maybe one or two?

Raviani, from her LinkedIn

Oh, and Mills has a wife. She is an Iraqi refugee, and they have two sons. Holy near-east conflict!

Mills and wife were married by an Islamic cleric in Virginia in 2014, one Mohammad Al-Hanooti, who the Daily Mail insists is a Hamas supporter who had connections to some of the guys who bombed the World Trade Center in 1993, and who said in 1998 that “Allah will rain his curse on the Americans and the British.” (Maybe Mills is that curse?) Mills excused using such a controversial imam to marry them because, he said, they were in a big hurry for his soon-to-be wife to get a new green card so she could travel, and he was the only one they could find. Mkay!

And of course one of Mills’s favorite things to holler has been that Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden are like Al-Qaeda. Weird coming from this particular guy, but OK!

After the police report came out, Mills claimed he and the wife were in the process of divorce. I’ll bet!

Don’t you just love how these are the people lecturing everybody else on FAMILY VALUES? Hope this eviction maybe helps Raviani move on with her life.

AND there’s more shadiness around Mills, because of course. Two ethics investigations: When he got elected in 2022 he owned a grenade and tear-gas-manufacturing concern, and the board of the Office of Congressional Conduct had some questions about what countries his clients were in, which Mills refused to answer. Also somehow a $1.8 million loan from Mills appeared in his campaign coffers, and nobody knows where he got that money. The Board concluded that “there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Mills may have omitted or misrepresented required information in his financial disclosure statements,” and investigations allegedly continue.

A real peach, this one. He also likes to brag that his company’s tear gas was used on Black Lives Matter protesters, and their riot bullets on protesters in Hong Kong. He announced his arrival in the House in 2022 by gifting everyone an artisanal grenade.

What a tough guy! But oh hey, there’s some questions about his military service too, imagine that. The editorial board of the Orlando Sentinel had some questions because his dates and descriptions of his service did not add up, and his response was a “thinly veiled threat to sue.” You know, like a guy with nothing to hide.

Anyway, Mills’s remote eviction hearing is set for September 8. Can’t wait to see how it goes! If we were moral scolds who can’t mind our own business, we might say he should move back in with his wife and be a father to his sons, and try to live within his means. Maybe not drop any more cash on tattoos. But frankly, that’s none of our business.

