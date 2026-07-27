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Buenos días, it is Monday once again! Let’s have some tabs!

If you saw The Moral High Ground on Friday, you saw me going apeshit on Pete Hegseth’s creepy mall Santa pastor Doug Wilson. His remarks had come from an interview with Uncloseted Media, who reached out to see if I’d be willing to cross-post their whole interview with Wilson on my site, and I gladly said sure. So if you haven’t seen the full interview yet, it’s right here. [The Moral High Ground]

Also on Friday, I sat down with your pal Jonathan Larsen from The Fucking News to do one-a-them Substack Live Thingies. If you missed it, you can watch here! [The Moral High Ground]

Let’s bring the mood down right now. Temporary Protected Status is ending for Haitian immigrants, so of course Donald Trump’s satanic ICE organization is planning to start hurting them as much as possible. How do you say “pogroms” with Markwayne Mullin’s pigfuck accent? We don’t know, and we won’t find out because whatever they do, Markwayne Mullin does not know big words. [CBS News]

Um, so Laura Loomer is in Ukraine, and she has changed her mind about who is the bad guy in that war. Under no circumstances do you have to hand it to Laura Loomer, but, um, it’s interesting how she’s changing her mind by, um, learning new things. [AP]

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, getting career criminals to self-deport. You love to see it! [New York Post]

Speaking of, the things weird loser racists believe about that man are just absurdly and pathetically unhinged. [JoeMyGod]

And we don’t just mean what Benjamin Netanyahu said about him on Maria Bartiromo’s show this weekend. [YouTube]

Donald Trump apparently spent the entire day Sunday trapped on the toilet posting AI slop. [Independent]

Trump also bombed harder at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner than Pete Hegseth when he sees a little girls’ school in Iran. [CNN]

These two things are related, because at the WHCD Trump made a “joke” comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney. When nobody laughed, he decided it would be cool to post some AI slop on Sunday depicting Collins as Mulvaney. Wocka wocka! [Independent]

Everybody hates Republicans, because they suck so bad, and they’re really freaking about how that’s going to play out for them in the midterms. Have you checked your registration/made your primary/general voting plans yet? What can you do to get more people out there to vote?

Speaking of, uh oh, Republicans, better run away from Trump on the Iran war! [RawStory]

Here is your daily dose of Jon Ossoff humiliating and tearing Donald Trump apart with words, got a feeling we’re gonna be seeing these more and more often.

OK, that’ll be enough stories to start us out, let’s ease into this week.

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