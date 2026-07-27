Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Yes he's blue, wishing you would be too: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/camo-mastery-in-blue

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/d855cf88-4a41-4db4-a779-beff93f45804

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
4h

“If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.” - Ulysses S. Grant

😶

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