Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc's avatar
Marc
1h

Stay strong American friends. Don't forget you have a LOT of support and good wishes coming from the rest of the world.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
1h

If drug advertisement were banned, cable news would collapse.

Reply
Share
6 replies
377 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture