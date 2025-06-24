tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

Praise Trump From Whom All Blessings Flow!

Oh darnit, we went to Truth Social to get Trump’s fake tweet announcing the (concepts of a?) cease fire between Israel and Iran, and we guess Truth Social was in the mood to live up to its name.

Wait, here it is:

Sure. Right after he babbled that out PEACEFULLY and RESPECTFULLY, Iran was like “nah, we didn’t agree to that,” but we are sure it’s all been smoothed over now.

Trump followed up to explain that Iran and Israel had come all over him in unison:

‘Kay. You bet. We’re sure it was just like that.

CNN has your updated tick-tock on whatever reality TV world war Trump just masterfully brought to its season finale.

Wait, did we say season finale? We meant SERIES FINALE. “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever," said Donald Trump, about the end of all wars. “Yes. I don’t believe they will ever be shooting at each other again.” Awesome. Now we can get back to ruining his Nazi loser presidency on the domestic front. [NBC News]

White House North Korean News Lady Birth Of A Nation Barbie Karoline Leavitt says Trump COINED THE VERY WORDS “peace through strength.” Sounds great. [JoeMyGod]

Marjorie Taylor Greene was having a real No Kings parade yesterday about all these wars and rumors of war in the Middle East, but we’re sure she’s back to standing by her man now that war is over FOREVER. [JoeMyGod]

If by the time you read this missiles are flying through the air again, WELL. Well.

The Supreme Court dropped a quick unsigned order last night saying that it’s totally fine for Donald Trump to start a new slave trade to random far-off unrelated third countries, without giving due process to any of the people Trump’s ICE Gestapo/slave catchers decide to snatch from Home Depot or the nursery at church or whatever. A federal judge’s ruling had stopped that for now. [NBC News]

However, says that federal judge:

Trump’s ICE are Gestapo slave-catchers. Say it.

They’re violent motherfuckers too. Like for instance:

Speaking of, “Masked Men With Guns Are There To Keep Us All Afraid.” [Paul Waldman]

Hey, whatever happens with this Israel-Iran thing — has Antichrist J. Trump indeed made eternal peace for Israel???? — we should keep front of mind that many of the loser white men (and dutifully subservient white women) cumming the hardest for Trump and Netanyahu to start whatever hot wars they want are extremist evangelical Christians who believe it’s Rapture-Thirty on the Armageddon Clock. They’re sick people, and when they say they love Israel, they mean the way Jeffrey Epstein loved kids. People like Mike Huckabee and Mike Johnson. Anyway, that’s what we talked about at my Friday morning place this week! Get over there and read and subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Huh.

So yeah, that is a thing. ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ, they are calling it, with straight faces. Because America’s Nazis are extremely unserious, dumbfuck Nazis. [New York Times]

En Ciudad de México, 5,000 LGBTQ+ activists met up Sunday in the Zócalo (Plaza de la Constitución) to create a gigantic human pride flag. [Latin Times]

And last night in Spain, on the beaches of Andalucia, but also in the mountains (and other parts of Spain too), was La Noche de San Juan. Solstice, bonfires on the beach, fireworks, barbecues, drinking, live music, more bonfires, togetherness. People write their wishes down on paper and throw them in the bonfires. At midnight everyone runs into the sea.

From Andalucia.com:

In Andalucia, San Juan is celebrated on the night of June 23rd with some towns, such as Almuñécar, in Granada, allowing the beaches to be used as campsites for a single night. On the beaches of Málaga it's common to see people jumping over fires which, according to legend, cleanse the body and the soul. Jumping in the sea at midnight is supposed to be a way to wash away evil spirits. It is ritual that rules at San Juan. After midnight, for example, people wash their faces and feet three times in order to be granted three wishes and for a happy twelve months thereafter. Bathing at this time is also said to be beneficial for skin complaints. Traditionally, the Spanish did not visit the beach until this day in each year. The sight of hundreds and even thousands of people wandering into the water after midnight with the haze of bonfires everywhere can be close to awe inspiring. As well as the bonfires that burn continuously, there are also 'júas' which are muñecos or dolls that are burnt. This is usually done around midnight. Originally, the effigies were supposed to represent Judas Iscariot but now, the religious relevance seems to have become secondary to the enjoyment factor.

Here is a report en español from the Historia channel from a few years ago. If you don’t speak Spanish, the scenes tell the story.

Eat these grown-up BBQ pork and beans for grown-ups. Yes, you use a Boston butt, and yes, I made it Memphis-style and Korean-style with gochujang, AT THE SAME TIME. [New York Times]

That’s right, we started these tabs with Donald Trump ending all wars forever and ever, and ended it with PAGAN SPIRITS AND PORK AND BEANS.

Which is approximately how all Wonkette posts go, I reckon.

BRB, changing name of Wonkette to Pagan Spirits And Pork And Beans.

More stories later!

