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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
40m

Would be nice if Maine sent Collins off to retirement.

Would be nice if Texas sent Cruz off on an ice floe. I know he's not running this year, but fuck that guy.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
41m

< Troy Jackson, a former logger (in the pocket of Big Log>

Robert Plant libelz.

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