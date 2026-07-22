Before the implosion of what’s-his-name in the Maine Senate race, many had been noticing that the polling averages in Maine were, well, concerning, and not for incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins. Turns out that guy just wasn’t turning into a strong general election candidate, despite his strength in the primary. And this is an election season where Senate races appear to be dead even in Texas and Alaska and Iowa and Ohio. In this election environment, with an absolutely toxic fascist white supremacist loser president and his fascist loser white supremacist party, the Democratic candidate should be running circles around the Republican in Maine.

But that wasn’t happening. It was really tight, largely within the margin of error. Which is why we had a feeling that Collins was probably very concerned that all the scandals dropped when they did, in time for Maine Democrats to do something about it.

Now there is evidence that we were right (as per uzh) and Susan Collins has new reasons to be super duper concerned.

Maine doesn’t have a new Democratic nominee yet, at least not officially — that’ll happen this weekend — but there is a leading contender named Troy Jackson, a former logger (in the pocket of Big Log???), and according to a new poll from the University of New Hampshire, he would come right out the gate ahead of Collins with a lead of 49-46 among likely voters.

The poll also finds Jackson is Maine Democrats’ overall top choice for the nomination, that they think it was right for what’s-his-name to GTFO, and that Jackson is viewed more favorably in Maine than Susan Collins is. And specifically his unfavorables are much lower than Collins’s are.

If you look at the list of polls that have been taken this month that have Jackson’s name in them, you’ll see that, though there aren’t many yet, Jackson has led in all.

Concernedly concerning!

Susan Collins attempted to respond to Jackson’s entry into the ring yesterday, telling Sahil Kapur, “I've known him for many, many years. He has been around Augusta for like 20 years, and he's from the same area of Maine that I'm from in northern Maine. He's had quite a transformation over the years in his political views, but now seems to be firmly aligned with the democratic socialists.”

So that is some weak sauce. And Jackson knows it:

We should also note that whereas what’s-his-name came out of his primary win attacking the “establishment” and seemingly needing to be reminded that his opponent was Susan Collins, Jackson suffers from no such confusion:

And just 30 minutes ago, as of this writing, responding to a picture of Secretary Shitfaced Pate shaking hands with Susan Collins: “Susan Collins getting chummy with the architect of Trump's Iran war, which is costing taxpayers $1 billion a day while our hospitals shutter and our grocery prices explode.” So that’s just the past 24 hours of Jackson’s social media.

He knows who he’s running against, and as Susan Collins explained above, he knows his state. She’s known him forever, Mainers have known him forever.

Very concerning indeed! If things keep on like this, Collins might have to keep pretending to be concerned about ICE murdering people in her state and all kinds of other crazy things!

Concerns about concerns! Concerns and rumors of concerns!

All of this is very concerning.

[poll]

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