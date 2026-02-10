Wonkette

swmnguy
2h

I'm not Jewish, but my soon-to-be-daughter-in-law is.

She says AIPAC is a racist cesspool, and probably the gravest threat to Jewish people in the US.

I'll take her word for it.

One of her shirt-tail cousins is the odious Ben Shapiro (and his equally odious sister). That whole branch of the family is cut off from the rest of the family, so I won't have to endure the little prick at the wedding a week from Sunday, praises be.

Pat Kolmer
2h

AIPAC attacking the pro-Israel Malinowski reminds me of the classic joke where ten elderly Jewish mothers are eating lunch in a kosher restaurant.

The waiter walks up to the table and asks, "Ladies, is ANYTHING okay?'

