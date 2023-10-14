Cassius the Poodle showing off his new haircut, courtesy of our friend JR!

Happy Weekend!

I hope all of your Friday the 13ths went well and that nothing terribly unlucky happened to you. I don’t actually have to worry about that because I’m Italian and 13 is lucky for us — it’s actually Friday the 17th that’s supposed to be bad. Not that this is a thing I remember outside of the Friday the 13th context — I very rarely know what day it is to begin with.

Anyway! you are very lucky today, because today I have brought you a beautiful and festive present! A 1989 Halloween special called The Wickedest Witch, starring Rue McClanahan, aka Ms. Blanche Devereaux. (courtesy of r/ObscureMedia)



Seriously though — can we talk about how super hot Blanche is looking here? Like, the hair, the cheekbones for days? And she looks about 20 years younger than she does when she turns back into regular-looking Rue McClanahan to make some mortal boy she kidnapped do game show games so she can escape her underground prison. I think?

GLAMOUR.

ALSO GLAMOUR. Love her, love this look for her.

But anyway …

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so just go ahead and click subscribe!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!