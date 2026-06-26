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Wokey McWokeface's avatar
Wokey McWokeface
1h

If the Marxists win, we'll all be eating duck soup and animal crackers. It's all a lot of monkey business.

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
1h

OT [repost]: https://bsky.app/profile/normeisen.bsky.social/post/3mp7gt35nbk2h

Still marveling: a fed. judge ruled DOJ has conceded it's violating the Epstein transparency law--the one Trump signed

@katiephang.bsky.social sued to force compliance & won

& Acting AG Blanche's silence was treated as admission

DOJ now has one week to release the redacted names

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