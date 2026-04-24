Wonkette

Wonkette

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
18m

Ahhhhh sweet summer child. What it would be like to be unjaded again. To think Rs will pivot, save the country and take any responsibility.

That shit stopped with Nixon and each R admin has gotten worse with corruption, lying, cheating and stealing. I have yet to find a decent R and then I don't trust one fucking word they say because THIS IS THE FUCKING R AGENDA they keep voting for.

When people show you who they are believe the motherfuckers.

Side note - nice writing and I enjoyed reading it.

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jaspersdad's avatar
jaspersdad
20m

Andrew Tate says that Canada is completely fucked and the chances of him visiting are zero.

Oh no. How will we ever recover from this?

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