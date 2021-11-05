Hullo there, Madison Cawthorn, got some tuff guy talk for us today? YOU DO?



Gonna threaten to run us all over now, all us woke libs? Literally?

Madison Cawthorn says people in DC are trying to destroy western civilization; take all of our morality away; and make us genderless, sexless, and Godless.pic.twitter.com/SshRgtCEKb — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1636038180

Listen to Congressman HungrymanDinner McLargeBalls, who sounds just like Ben Shapiro if you close your eyes, explain what he is going to do to everybody who is forcing him to be a woke person with no gender.

CAWTHORN: I'm telling you, when I see the people that are in Washington DC who are trying to insert their woke politics into our culture?

Yeah?

CAWTHORN: Trying to destroy western civilization ...

Tell us more?

CAWTHORN: Trying to take all of our morality away from everyone ...

Oh ho ho ho! Yeah?

CAWTHORN: Trying to make everyone genderless, sexless and godless ...

What's he gonna do then?

CAWTHORN: We want our country back, we want our culture back, and if you want to stand in the way of that, WE WILL RUN YOU OVER!

Oh man, what a tough guy, he's going to own the libs, he's going to fight for the sacred rights of the Aryan race, he means "western civilization," to have a gender and a sex and a god (the CORRECT god, obviously), and if you don't like that, he and his army are gonna RUN YOU OVER.

You betcha.

Madison Cawthorn was most recently seen on Wonkette pleading with America's mommies to raise their young boys to be MONSTERS.



That was weird. All of this is weird.

The end.

