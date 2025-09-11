Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

How do we even know what prompted the shooter? To my knowledge they have not been identified. A whole lot of reactions, particularly on the right, about “rhetoric that got our special boy killed” without knowing really what motivated the murder. All the hypocrisy aside, baseless speculation does nothing but fuel a narrative that might very well be inaccurate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies
TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
4h

Robyn is on fire today! (hopefully not literally)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
1367 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture