Let's check in on Kari Lake, shall we? The Arizona Republican lost the gubernatorial race last November, as well as the nuisance suit she filed challenging her loss to Gov. Katie Hobbs, but she remains undaunted. She's vowed to take her nonsense all the way to the Supreme Court, and she predicts a dire fate for America if she's not installed as governor ASAP.

“Kari Lake says if the appeals court doesn’t overturn her election and declare her the winner, the US will become Venezuela.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1673652283

"We just need a judge to wake up and realize what's on the line here," she said. "If we do not restore honest elections now, our country will turn into a Venezuela. We have Venezuela-style elections, and this is how you destroy a country."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced Venezuela's 2021 elections: "Arbitrary arrests and harassment of political and civil society actors, criminalization of opposition parties’ activities, bans on candidates across the political spectrum, manipulation of voter registration rolls, persistent media censorship, and other authoritarian tactics all but quashed political pluralism and ensured the elections would not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people."



It's classic rightwing projection to argue that Democrats are the ones making US elections more like Venezuela. MAGA thugs stalked polling places, and Republicans passed several bills aimed at suppressing the vote.

When she appeared on his talk show, Mike Huckabee praised Lake as a "phenomenal" candidate who masterfully managed the media — apparently by shouting lies at them like his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who actually won her governor's race.

“Mike Huckabee to Kari Lake: “You were as good as my daughter at handling the press, and that’s saying something!” Lake: “I’m gonna be honest, I learned a thing or two from Sarah Huckabee.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1673788562

Huckabee gushed, "The way that you handled the press was so impressive — you weren't hateful." Lake smeared the media as purveyors of "fake news." "You were as good as my daughter at handling the press and that's saying something."

Yes, it is. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a singularly graceless liar, but at least she made her old man proud.

While seemingly obsessed with her election loss, Lake still has her eyes set on the future. She can transition her pity party to a potentially successful 2024 Senate bid. A recent poll from Democratic-aligned Blueprint Polling shows Lake edging out Democrat Ruben Gallego and soundly beating incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from the Sinema Party. In the hypothetical matchup, Lake finishes with 35 percent to Gallego's 31.9 percent. Sinema brings up the rear with 13.8 percent, which is flat-out humiliating for a sitting senator.

There's no evidence that Democrats folding and clearing the field for Sinema would help, either. She has the support of just 15 percent of Arizona voters who supported Joe Biden in 2020 and only 11 percent of Donald Trump voters.

From Newsweek:

In a memo regarding the results, Blueprint Polling suggested that because Sinema is so far behind in the polls, her best shot at winning reelection if she does decide to run again is that the Republican Party nominates a candidate so "flawed that moderate and conservative voters would abandon that person for the Independent Sinema."

Whoever wrote this memo apparently has been in a coma for a few years and has only now heard the name Kari Lake. She’s literally the imagined Hail Mary Republican candidate who's so offensive that "moderate and conservative" voters would supposedly bail on her and support Sinema, who's less popular than a Gina Carano movie. That's obviously not happening. Sinema's massive ego and self-obsession could stick us with this election-denying, Sarah-Huckabee-Sanders-idolizing loon.

[ Newsweek ]



