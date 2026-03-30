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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

Holy cow, Dominic. Glad you safely returned from Brokebrain Mountain.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

OT: Because we can all use a laugh right about now -

https://bsky.app/profile/philoof.bsky.social/post/3mi5bipsfts2p

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