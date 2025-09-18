*Crashes Out*. Tabs, Thurs., Sept. 18, 2025
Good morning, friends, we got some rough tabs today, and some fun ones at the end, if you make it through alive. (You will definitely make it through alive. YOU CAN DO IT!)
Well it sure does sound like we were wrong, and Charlie Kirk’s assassin’s hilariously reaching bullshit motive about “being in love with his transitioning roommate” was in fact not hilariously reaching bullshit and seems pretty true actually and oh dear oh dear. (BBC)
This Ta-Nehisi Coates on the murder of Charlie Kirk is a lot in one place, and you will read it now if you didn’t already read it yesterday. (Vanity Fair)
Hey what now, Jimmy Kimmel’s off the air “indefinitely,” for Charlie Kirk Wrongthink? “After FCC pressure”? Jesus Christ.
“The MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.
“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,” he added.
Seems like he might have been wrong about Tyler Robinson’s politics, as we all maybe might have been, we still don’t know! And yet what exactly was offensive or insensitive about Charlie Kirk’s death? Absolutely nothing. Say it again. (CNBC)
Michigan state House Republicans propose and pass yet another facially unconstitutional bill, this one outlawing protesting without a permit. Waaaaank. (MLive)
Don’t worry, the Trump administration all say we’re lying that they’re coming for constitutionally protected speech. (AP)
Hey, how’d day two of Kash Goes To Senate turn out? Well.
Days after Fox & Friends’s Brian Kilmeade “apologized” for saying we should kill homeless people, somebody is shooting at homeless encampments in Minneapolis, injuring many. (ABC News)
Bless this Illinois state senator, Karina Villa.
Handsome Georgia former Republican and former loot gov Geoff Duncan is running … as a Dem. Yes, former Republicans are making the party more conservative as they leave the GOP to only lunatics … but then look at folks like Bill Goddamn Kristol of all people, shoring up the Left more than our own Democratic leadership. (The New Republic)
The real estate vultures swooping on disaster-destroyed homes. (Phil Lewis)
Hey Wonkpal Dr. Sarah Taber, what are you learning us today? Cool, thank you!
Fascinating Wik entry on the real-life inspiration for Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Burton K. Wheeler, progressive senator of … Montana? Montana! (I read this before Ziggy’s last movie night and then forgot to give it to you!) This Saturday, they’ll be watching Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid with you, in honor of Robert Redford. (Wikipedia)
40 Italian Phrases You (I) Need to Learn Before Your (My) Trip to Italy, HEART EYES EMOJI! (Trafalgar)
And speaking of Italian, rest sweetly to the old lady we all made fun of for liking Olive Garden, and fuck us for that! I took Donna Rose to Olive Garden on a date before school started a few years ago (I had never been because I am a terrible snob and should be ashamed of myself, and I am), and she said it was the greatest restaurant she had ever been. Marilyn Hagerty was 99. (AP)
Come to My Mallory McMorrow fundraiser, or I will have so many uneaten foods and a bartender serving SIX PEOPLE drinks! McMorrow is Cool, and we Like her, and we desperately need Democrats in the Senate who get that HELLO, EMERGENCY. Join us at my Detroit home, Sun., Sept. 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. even if you’re not in Michigan (you can hang out with us on Zoom!); here’s where you can buy tickets! Hooray!
I'm not sure Representative Pigfuck wants the honest answers.
"𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘥𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘥 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘥𝘶𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦," 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳, 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘖𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘎𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘙𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘦, 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴.
𝗨𝗦 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗘𝗢𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
https://archive.ph/rAvOf [Reuters]
