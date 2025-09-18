Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, friends, we got some rough tabs today, and some fun ones at the end, if you make it through alive. (You will definitely make it through alive. YOU CAN DO IT!)

Well it sure does sound like we were wrong, and Charlie Kirk’s assassin’s hilariously reaching bullshit motive about “being in love with his transitioning roommate” was in fact not hilariously reaching bullshit and seems pretty true actually and oh dear oh dear. (BBC)

This Ta-Nehisi Coates on the murder of Charlie Kirk is a lot in one place, and you will read it now if you didn’t already read it yesterday. (Vanity Fair)

Hey what now, Jimmy Kimmel’s off the air “indefinitely,” for Charlie Kirk Wrongthink? “After FCC pressure”? Jesus Christ.

“The MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said. “In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,” he added.

Seems like he might have been wrong about Tyler Robinson’s politics, as we all maybe might have been, we still don’t know! And yet what exactly was offensive or insensitive about Charlie Kirk’s death? Absolutely nothing. Say it again. (CNBC)

Michigan state House Republicans propose and pass yet another facially unconstitutional bill, this one outlawing protesting without a permit. Waaaaank. (MLive)

Don’t worry, the Trump administration all say we’re lying that they’re coming for constitutionally protected speech. (AP)

Hey, how’d day two of Kash Goes To Senate turn out? Well.

Days after Fox & Friends’s Brian Kilmeade “apologized” for saying we should kill homeless people, somebody is shooting at homeless encampments in Minneapolis, injuring many. (ABC News)

Bless this Illinois state senator, Karina Villa.

@arturoaguilar619Ice in west chicago Tiktok failed to load.



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser

Handsome Georgia former Republican and former loot gov Geoff Duncan is running … as a Dem. Yes, former Republicans are making the party more conservative as they leave the GOP to only lunatics … but then look at folks like Bill Goddamn Kristol of all people, shoring up the Left more than our own Democratic leadership. (The New Republic)

The real estate vultures swooping on disaster-destroyed homes. (Phil Lewis)

Hey Wonkpal Dr. Sarah Taber, what are you learning us today? Cool, thank you!

Fascinating Wik entry on the real-life inspiration for Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Burton K. Wheeler, progressive senator of … Montana? Montana! (I read this before Ziggy’s last movie night and then forgot to give it to you!) This Saturday, they’ll be watching Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid with you, in honor of Robert Redford. (Wikipedia)

40 Italian Phrases You (I) Need to Learn Before Your (My) Trip to Italy, HEART EYES EMOJI! (Trafalgar)

And speaking of Italian, rest sweetly to the old lady we all made fun of for liking Olive Garden, and fuck us for that! I took Donna Rose to Olive Garden on a date before school started a few years ago (I had never been because I am a terrible snob and should be ashamed of myself, and I am), and she said it was the greatest restaurant she had ever been. Marilyn Hagerty was 99. (AP)

Come to My Mallory McMorrow fundraiser, or I will have so many uneaten foods and a bartender serving SIX PEOPLE drinks! McMorrow is Cool, and we Like her, and we desperately need Democrats in the Senate who get that HELLO, EMERGENCY. Join us at my Detroit home, Sun., Sept. 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. even if you’re not in Michigan (you can hang out with us on Zoom!); here’s where you can buy tickets! Hooray!

I found a better picture of Mallory McMorrow and me.

McMorrow fundraiser tickets yay!

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate