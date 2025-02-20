Rep. Phil Amato Facebook

Ever since Missourians voted in favor of legalizing abortion in their state this past November, Republicans in the legislature have been going balls to the wall trying to stop it from happening.

This past weekend, however, abortion care services resumed in the state after a judge ruled that the licensing requirements that Republicans wanted to impose on clinics were discriminatory. Does this mean the state GOP has given up? Of course not! They’ve filed three dozen bills meant to curtail it — including a proposed amendment that would ban abortion in the state again, this time with rape and incest exceptions (so long as they were reported to police).

One of those bills is an especially bizarre piece of legislation that would create a registry of pregnant people “at risk of seeking an abortion,” whatever that is supposed to mean. We don’t know, because the bill doesn’t actually specify.

House Bill 807, the “Save MO Babies Act,” was introduced by Republican state Rep. Phil Amato, who says he imagines it would also work as an “EHarmony for babies” that would set up those prospective adoptive parents with those who might have an abortion.

The Division [of Maternal and Child Resources] is required to establish a "Missouri Adoptive Resources Services System" for the entire state, the function of which is to promote the safe and healthy birth of children in the state through the utilization of existing resources; coordinate community resources and provide assistance or services to expecting mothers identified to be at risk for seeking abortion services; and prevent abortions through the adoption of children by fit and proper adoptive parents.

But wait! It gets weirder!

The Division is required to make and maintain a central registry of each expecting mother who is at risk for seeking an abortion and a central registry of each prospective adoptive parent who has successfully completed certain screenings, background checks, home studies, and other investigations to ensure the fit of the prospective parent to adopt a child. The registries must be made available to the party or parties of the other registry.

So … if the government deems you “at risk” of seeking an abortion, people who might want to adopt your kid will be made aware of that so they can, I don’t know, pressure you to give birth so they can adopt your child?

You are probably wondering what it is that the state would actually do with this information. Well, one thing we know for sure is that they’d share it with law enforcement, because that is specifically mentioned in the bill.

The Division can share records, information, and findings with federal, state, or local child welfare agency personnel and law enforcement agencies, including those outside of this state, in the performance of the Division's duties.

What could possibly go wrong with that?

To be clear, “EHarmony for babies” is already a thing. There are already many websites and services that set up those who wish to give their children up for adoption with parents who are looking to adopt. It’s just, you know, the kind of thing people seek out and choose for themselves. Like normal people who don’t live in some freaky dystopian society.

There’s also nothing wrong with providing resources and assistance to pregnant people. Personally I think being pregnant, giving birth and postpartum care should be entirely free and that the government should subsidize parental leave afterwards (and childcare and also all healthcare in general). But there’s a difference between that and the government giving you that information because they think you might have an abortion, which is none of their damn business.

