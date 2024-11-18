North Carolina State Sen. Danny Britt, screenshot

The thing about these abortion bans is that they don’t just hurt people who don’t want to be pregnant and have kids — they also hurt those who do. They have made it more difficult for those women to get the care they need, because obstetricians and other doctors are leaving those states, and many don’t want to risk something going wrong with their pregnancy and doctors not being able to do anything about it.

A North Carolina woman wrote a letter recently to Republican state Sen. Danny Britt, who represents her, explaining to him that the state’s abortion laws have made it impossible for her to feel that she can safely get pregnant. The letter and its response were shared last week in a now-viral TikTok by Lindsay Talley, who says the woman is a friend of hers and has “a genetic disorder that creates life-threatening anomalies with fetal heart issues.”

Talley’s friend wrote that her family “desperately wants to expand.”

“But because of you, Trump and the Republican party and the strict abortion laws in this country we cannot,” she wrote in a letter she shared with NBC News. “Thanks for ruining our futures! You all are terrible people.”

Britt’s office responded with a letter of its own, written by Britt’s legislative assistant Camille McDougald:

Thank you so much for the email. I am not quite certain how we are preventing you from expanding your family. I suggest you move to China immediately and see how that works out for you. If for some reason that fails Russia is nice in the winter and Venezuela in the summer.

I guess we can assume that McDougald was just randomly naming countries she thinks are bad places, because while abortion is legal in China, it is increasingly limited in Russia and illegal in Venezuela. Also isn’t Russia #Lifegoals for Republicans these days? I’m not seeing the connection.

Is it just super funny to her that women are afraid they are going to die or be forced to give birth to babies that will die as soon as they are born?

The fact is, those who want children but are likely to have high-risk pregnancies are unlikely to feel too safe having one in states like North Carolina.

Hell, it’s hard to imagine that those that don’t would feel all that safe, either, given that even before these laws went into place, a quarter of counties in the state didn’t have a single Ob-gyn. Ninety percent of counties even have a primary care shortage. Ob-gyns have already started leaving the state because of these laws, because they don’t want to lose their licenses or end up in prison just for providing their patients with the normal standard of care.

