Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Looking at the world from a batty angle in your hed gif today: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/hanging-out-with-batty-friends

Also, a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/73cf274a-e48f-4eab-8683-6ab41fca1e23?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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RocktonSam's avatar
RocktonSam
3hEdited

Today, another day in south central Wisconsin. Sunny, highs in the low 70's. Forecast has this weather lasting into next week.

Harvest done . At least my part is. Now wait to get paid. They old guy I work part time for will offer me a bushel of turnips and his wife will give me chocolate chip cookies to kill for . Thick, loaded with chips and a hint of coconut.

I'll have laundry to do today. It will be drying out on the line.

My wife will go to her job at juvie. Probably remove kids from their home, and other awful tasks. She takes her rescued Goldie with her everyday to comfort clients, staff and kids. The dog sleeps with her every night. She comes in my room every morning at 4:30 am to lay close to me.

I sat yesterday afternoon in the sun. In the sun I feel as one, in the sun.my life is pretty good. I'm finally healthy, I've dealt with leaving a job thst I loved except for the abuse that my co workers and boss gave me.

Seven years of marriage and yoga and myofascial massage therapy and 8 grandkids and prairie restoration jobs Ihave made me almost whole again.

I listened to Lewis Black's latest rant cast. Lewis is a national treasure.

I sat and thought I really haven't laughed in a long time.

A few days ago I thought about the Car Talk guys.i loved that show. While listening to Lewis I notice that an old car talk show had appeared. The show opened with Rays announcement that Tommy had died . Listeners new he had been sick. Ray played cuts from old shows. Tom's laugh was spectacular. A clip with the brothers mom was played. She had an amazing laugh as well. I couldn't imagine growing up and living

with so much joy. I laughed right along with them. It felt good even as tears ran down my face.

The world is bad and getting worse.

There's a lot of work to do before it even begins to get better. What he and they have done to our and Ukraine is criminal.

Almost 7 am . Chores ain't going to themselves

Peace to all you filthy fuckaducks.

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