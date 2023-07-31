We’ve been sayin’, Fulton County, Georgia DA Fani Willis’s Fuck Around And Find Out Summer Concert Series And Fireworks Spectacular is gonna start any day now!

And lord Jesus, we thought last week we were going to see the beginning of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 indictments, but instead he was like oh yeah, those are coming, but first here are some more BOXES HOAX indictments that are even more serious than the original ones.

But back to Fani Willis! Just as last week’s indictments were coming down, news was coming out of Atlanta that they were starting to put up barricades around the courthouse. Why? Because it’s Fuck Around And Find Out Summer! Plus, Willis had already said the fun was going to start in August.

Now, there are a couple more fun new developments on that front.

Donald Trump — that sad, desperate loser — has been having his Georgia lawyers file all these sad, desperate motions, trying to make the grand jury report in the Georgia investigation magically go away, and with it all the evidence of Trump’s scheme to overturn the election in Georgia. They’ve also been arguing that Willis is biased against him, because of how she might indict him and he doesn’t wanna be indicted and he’s pretty sure she looked at him funny one time. (The Trump lawyers’ specific legal arguments are worded differently but are no more compelling.)

The Georgia Supreme Court dispensed with this over a week ago. And this morning the Fulton County Superior Court ruled that a similar motion Trump’s lawyers filed there can eat shit, saying Trump has no standing. “[T]here is, as of yet, no indictment that creates the genuine controversy required to confer standing.”

IOW, get out of this courtroom, idiots.

The judge, Robert C.I. McBurney, writes in his mean as fuck ruling that “while being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation.” Brutal, like we said.

In a footnote, McBurney notes that “for some, being the subject of a criminal investigation can, à la Rumpelstiltskin, be turned into golden political capital, making it seem more providential than problematic. Regardless, simply being the subject (or target) of an investigation does not yield standing to bring a claim to halt that investigation in court.” Sassy!

There are obviously more law details here, but the bottom line is that Fani Willis stays and so does the grand jury report.

And speaking of Fani Willis, she talked to reporters this weekend, and here is what she said:

"The work is accomplished. We've been working for two-and-a-half years. We're ready to go."

She reaffirmed that whatever is going to happen would happen before September.

The local NBC News affiliate in Atlanta reminds viewers that “Willis has blocked off much of August for her team to work remotely, asking judges not to schedule trials or in-person hearings from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.”

TICK TOCK.

