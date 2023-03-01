Monday, anti-trans bigot Michael Knowles at the Daily Wire was very excited about a new Kansas bill that would "define" a woman as someone "biologically born a female."

"That's it!" he shouted with glee. "That's what a woman is. Which means that this will ban men who identify as transgender women from using single-sex areas designated for women. And the bill defines a female as someone 'whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova,' while male refers to anyone 'whose reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female.'"

However, there is no toilet technology that can magically determine whether someone entering a restroom either has a vagina or was born with the one that was detected. It's an incredibly invasive, stupid asshole of a bill, but that's probably the point. Bigots want to marginalize trans people and prevent them from living open, public lives. (Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has vetoed a past bill targeting trans people but the Republican-controlled Legislature overrode her veto.)

“Daily Wire host Michael Knowles calls for states to "ban transgenderism entirely" in a rant that also attacks gay rights and marriage equality. There are 1.6 million transgender people over the age of 13 living in the United States.” — Ari Drennen (@Ari Drennen) 1677520360

Knowles proceeded to say, with his own ignorant mouth, that the Kansas bill "bans transgenderism for all practical purposes in the state for everybody. And it has to. In order for women to have the right to have their own bathrooms, you have to ban transgenderism entirely. You can't just ban it for the kids. It's got to be entirely. In order for women to be able to have their own locker rooms at the gym, you have to ban transgenderism entirely. In order to protect businesses from having to participate in weird, occult sexual rituals like the transgender transition, you have to ban transgenderism entirely."

Occult sexual rituals? Knowles is perhaps overselling gender transition. This is also very familiar. In the Middle Ages, Jews were accused of murdering children in religious rituals in between trying to take over the world.

Decent people responded to his transphobic rant as expected. So, of course, the very next day, Knowles defended himself from accusations that his call to "ban" a group of people was somehow promoting genocide . You people are so melodramatic! Here are his reassuring words from Tuesday's show:

They said I was calling for a genocide against – I said, what? I must have missed that part of my show. When did I ... did I say that? I don’t ... one, I don’t know how you could have a genocide of transgender people because genocide refers to genes, it refers to genetics, it refers to biology.

I'm no scientist, so my best response here is ... uh what? Jews were the victims of a hateful genocide, and while they are a race (yes, Whoopi, they are), they aren't genetically or biologically different from non-Jews. We are all members of the human race, including Knowles, which admittedly isn't good for humanity's collective reputation. Maybe he's watching too many X-Men movies (and identifying with the anti-mutant forces).

“Wow. Michael Knowles (part of the Daily Wire) says that there can't be a genocide of trans people because "transgender people are not a legitimate category of being" Genocide threads have rattled the anti-trans folks into saying the quiet part out loud. https: //t.co/OjrlCQpEmb” — Erin Reed (@Erin Reed) 1677600354

Knowles clarified that "genocide" is when you kill a lot of people and it's not like trans people are people or even corporations.

But furthermore, nobody’s calling to exterminate anybody because the other problem with that statement is that transgender people is not a real ontological category.



It’s not a legitimate category of being. There are people who think that they’re the wrong sex, but they’re mistaken. They’re laboring under a delusion. And so we need to correct that delusion.

Yikes. This creep is giving real Delbert Grady from The Shining vibes.

www.youtube.com

Knowles's argument is grotesque but not original. Slavery was rationalized in the US — where it was supposedly self-evident that "all men are created equal" — on the grounds that Black people were subhuman. The Nazis believed Jews were a separate race with distinct "Jewish blood." They were scapegoated as the source of all Germany's ills from disease to perceived cultural decline.

Bigots lie to themselves and others because they don't have the courage to admit they're hurting other people for no reason but they're different. Knowles's hatred is the true threat to society.

