Crip Dyke
3h

Robyn gets to the heart of the matter by mentioning rent and going on/off the rolls when you get a few too many $$ in your bank account.

But I'd like to connect the two by saying that it's literally impossible to pay rent for most of the CA population of renters without having $2k in your bank account. The average rent in Los Angeles is $2750 right now, per Zillow:

https://www.zillow.com/rental-manager/market-trends/los-angeles-ca/

Change your options to 1-Bed and Zillow will tell you you can still expect to pay $2150. Studios are $1,700, thank goodness. Oh, hey, I hope you don't have $300 in clothing, furniture, and kitchenware. Is that microwave worth $50? And the cheap-ass bed worth $125? With the clothes on your back if you're keeping more than $99 in the bank for groceries, you're over the line.

Sorry, champ. We love you and all, but living in a studio with one bed, one microwave, some clothes and the groceries you need for the week make you too rich to need help paying for your dialysis or cancer treatment or insulin. I mean, really. What kind of suckers do you think our billionaire stakeholders are?

Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
5h

There are better presidential candidates than Newsom. Much better.

