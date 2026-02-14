Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Olympic announcer talking about a speed skater that had pneumonia and the announcer pronounced it knee-moan-ee-ah and now I am having a hard time hearing it any other way.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
4hEdited

I know it's a dumb, made up holiday, but here's my thing. I LOVE pink and red and flowers. I love that you can get stupid pink plates and stuff around this time for all-year use. I like that some people wear red and pink in particular today.

Also, I spent most of my single lonely time, so most of my life, wanting a boyfriend on Valentine's day. My dad always sent me flowers (I don't like candy) but, he's my DAD. Once I met my now-husband I told him I would expect a flower and a card for Valentine's, plus a lot of cooing and carrying on about his love for me.

He has upheld that bargain lo these many years, except this year when we're starting the drive to his mom's and I suspect that we'll dine in Sallisaw or something.

Edit to add that "my single lonely time" should be clarified as "all the time ever until I met my now husband" because I meant I was always single and mostly lonely.

Reply
Share
8 replies
711 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture