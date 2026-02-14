Wonkette




Doktor Zoom
Doktor Zoom
3h

So, funny thing: I was supposed to post the usual Saturday stories today, and, well, I FORGOT to read and sked them. At least Robyn put something up for you to chat with each other all day!

You will have two stories tomorrow, and your usually scheduled movie tonight, which starts off with a hilarious riff about those responsible for a series of mishaps being sacked.

I will now go fire myself and then get the rest of the weekend content together, and when Rebecca gets back in a week, you wonderful filthy fuckaducks don't need to tell her anything was out of the ordinary today, right?

57 replies
ziggywiggy
ziggywiggy
1h

The movie post is up, tonight we are watching 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥.

In honor of Woman In the Persistence/Woman Coming Home or informally WiTP, who we lost 2 weeks ago. I will say, she crossed the Rainbow Bridge as I believe she would love that. Back with her beloved Thor.

This was one of her favorite films.

The Wonkette family is what makes this place like no other.

WiTP used to to love to come to the movie thread and bust my chops about any movie she was not a fan of and I adored her for it. She was a passionate human and so when she loved a movie that we were watching she was all in on the fun.

And on the WonkZoom she made sure to stop the chitchat to say how much she loved what I was doing with Movie Night. She never forgot to say how much love she had for her friends.

I remember many years back when I first started going beyond lurking in the Disqus days and chatting with WITP. We talked about cleaning wood floors of all things, she helped me feel comfortable in the untamed wilderness of the Wonkette non-comments. I would guess she did that for many.

Stop by and just drop some love for WITP even if you don't do Movie Night, tonight is for her.

4 replies
348 more comments...

