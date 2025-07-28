Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

In the continuing saga of Harry and Ms. Calico Ragdoll... Part 3 of the story: Ms. Calico Ragdoll was showing interest but Harry is now playing hard to get and wouldn't look her way. Duh-rama!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-139854185?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

I ran out of gas. I had a flat tire. My tux didn't come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from out of town. Someone planted my name in the Epstein files. There was an earthquake. A terrible flood. IT WASN'T MY FAULT!

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗦𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗛𝗶𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘆 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-name-planted-epstein-files-relationship-conspiracy-2105171

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
561 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture