Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, it’s time for your tabs!

(Danish) Nazi Punk (Tells Trump) Fuck Off. (Tiedrich) Also don’t miss that Trump almost got murdered by a paper clip, but it, like the UN escalator, failed in its one job.

Trump’s blather at Davos. They didn’t mention how he kept calling Greenland “Iceland,” but they got most of the gist. Also, he’s backed off the “emergency” tariffs he was going to unilaterally impose for “didn’t give me Greenland,” so maybe stocks will go up again, whatever. (AP)

Canadian divo-orce. (Charlotte Clymer)

Wait a minute, Hakeem Jeffries is coming out against ICE/DHS funding? KEEP PUSHING. (Axios) Sigh. Like I said, KEEP PUSHING. Jeffries will personally vote against it but won’t whip his caucus to do the same. (The American Prospect) I sure would like to see all the Democrats line up behind this bill to move all the ICEbux to building housing instead! (Rep. Jimmy Gomez)

Surely DOJ wouldn’t appeal an order to “not arrest peaceful protesters” and “not pepper spray peaceful protesters”! Reader … well you know the rest. (Joyce Vance) Oh, whew, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals agrees that it is okay to arrest and pepper spray peaceful protesters. What First Amendment? (Reuters) DHS says ICE doesn’t need a warrant to break into your home. We’re sure the Eighth Circuit will rubber-stamp that too, just give them a minute. (AP)

You know who hates Trump’s immigration “policy”? Everybody. What about everything else? They hate that too! (G. Elliott Morris)

Nation Yearns For Relative Calm Of ‘President A Giant Pedophile’ News Cycle. (The Onion)

DOGE did some illegal shit with your Social Security data because duh we know. (Politico)

Good LORD, the Washington Post data, confidential sources, and reporting the FBI stole! (Filing)

Maybe I’m biased, but in this Josh Shapiro/Kamala Harris slapfight, it sounds to me like it’s Shapiro who’s the queen bitch. (SER at The Play Typer Guy)

Oh no, if you don’t do your part for the AI, the bullshit AI bubble might fail :( (Irish Times) Cory Doctorow is sorry for not doing his part :( (Pluralistic) At least this guy only lost six months, all his money, and his kids talking to him, to his Meta-glasses AI delusion, and not, like, his actual life :( (Futurism)

From a week ago, this is a spectacular obit on Dr. Renfrew Christie, the white scholar who helped the African National Congress take out South Africa’s nuclear facilities.

After 48 hours of torture, Dr. Christie wrote a forced confession — “the best thing I ever wrote,” he later told the BBC, noting that he had made sure the confession included “all my recommendations to the African National Congress” about the best way to sabotage Koeberg and other facilities. “And, gloriously, the judge read it out in court,” Dr. Christie added. “So my recommendations went from the judge’s mouth” straight to the A.N.C.

(Gift link New York Times)

Your friend Thalia is helping families get organized with caregiving for their elderlies (paid service). I’m gonna check it out. (This is not an ad.) (Kinforward)

All Wonkette posts are free. Feel free to

Share

Here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!