Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Aw, sisterly love. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/ebony-and-full-spotty

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/84f52ff7-7756-416e-b2ae-286820870f5c?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
16 replies
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
2h

When will they learn that attempting to erase the past doesn’t make it go away?

“To accept one’s past – one’s history – is not the same thing as drowning in it; it is learning how to use it. An invented past can never be used; it cracks and crumbles under the pressures of life like clay in a season of drought.”

- James Baldwin

Reply
Share
355 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture