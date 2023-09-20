Dark Roast Color Changing Mug! Tabs, Wed., Sept. 20, 2023
That's a terrible title for your Dark BRANDON mug, Joe Biden website! Morning news roundup!
Judd Legum and his Popular Information crew don’t seem to think much of Kristen Welker’s fact-check of President Poo-Butt, so they’ll do it themselves!
Joe Klein wants to know if it’s bad that he spends more time yelling at Joe Biden for being old than the Republicans for being evil and insane, when they’re the ones who are rancid and putrid and nutballs and bad. Well, yes, Joe Klein, it is bad, and you have the power to stop it. ONE DAY AT A TIME, JOE. (Joe Klein’s substack, apparently, ugh)
All I see ANYWHERE is one million posts and news stories about Democrats “freaking out” about Joe Biden, but I guess I have a real good bubble, because nobody I know is that stupid. Anyway, what the pundits are forgetting is people really like Old Joe. — Dan Pfeiffer at Message Box
Stephanie Miller was showing off her hot shit new Kamala shirt … that someone stole from us.
Here’s the real thing :) (Wonkette Bazaar) (Fun fact: Facebook won’t let us sell that design on there, because it has an outline of boobs.)
Tim Scott thinks we should just fire all the auto workers, fuck it, why not. (NBC News)
Should red states test women for abortion drugs, like they do in Poland? Don’t forget … argh. — Gift link New York Times
This one’s a bummer: Stop planting monoculture “forest,” that’s the shit that lights right up when the hot wind looks at it wrong. (Gift link NYT)
Who’s suing the oil industry today? A helpful chart! Thanks, Center for Climate Integrity!
I mean who wouldn’t use “let’s stop the sex trafficking of children” to try to get some strange. Meet again this Operation Underground Railroad guy who may be running for Mitt Romney’s Utah Senate seat. — Vice
Well. Well. Perhaps you’ve already read this, in which case you are excused. But all the rest of you, put on your longread sober reading pants, it is time to read the spare, and unsparing, story of Jenisha Watts. (Atlantic)
From February, but yes, of course this corrupt fibbie was almost certainly behind the Anthony Weiner’s laptop and all the other corrupt Trump FBI New York field office bullshit. (Craig Unger at The New Republic)
Dark roast color changing mug? That’s what they say, because they are BAD AT NAMING SHIT. (Joe Biden)
