IRS consultant who leaked Trump’s taxes applied for the job specifically to do so. Hero. (USA Today)

Amanda Marcotte on Trump’s obsession with acting like a cartoon villain regarding E. Jean Carroll, whom he is driven to abuse. — Salon

Joe Manchin may have fucked help for people caring for elderly family members (basically, just about every Gen X woman, maybe some others among you as well) but Michigan’s gonna do it statewide anyway, to the tune of $5000 tax credits for caregivers. You know how I know? Because Gretchen Whitmer is calling for it, so it’s going to happen. (Bridge Michigan)

Her state of the state is tonight, 7 Eastern, here.

Sound up for this marvy tune, which Robyn gave me and I can’t stop!

Dollar General’s been overcharging you to the potential tune of hundreds of millions of dollars a year, with one number on the price tag and another on your receipt, per lawsuit. (The American Prospect)

Biden’s DOJ and a Reagan judge (!) killed the Jetblue/Spirit merger, because “antitrust” is a thing again. — TAP

The WHO is trying to plan for a hypothetical unknown future pandemic that might fuck the world up real good; they call it “Disease X.” You’ll never guess what happened next, it is that the Alex Joneses and Russell Brands et al. say the WHO is going to genocidally depopulate us with its secret weapon that already very much exists, Disease X. (Media Matters)

Nobody tell Dok, he’ll stroke out: Libs of Tik-Tok has been appointed to an Oklahoma education position overseeing library media for the state. — HuffPost

Seventies sitcom stars’ DARK SECRETS! (Grunge)

Should but does not include the greatest thing ever written, You Can Make It Up: Scott Baio Has a Picture of a Black Guy in His Wallet. — Stereogum

