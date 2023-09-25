Dave McCormick, the guy who lost the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania to Dr. Mehmet Oz, is staging a comeback. Yes, I know he is the same guy who lost the nomination to Dr. Oz. It’s Republicans who seem to have forgotten.

Pennsylvania Republicans apparently don’t have any better candidates, so they’re going with a proven loser who doesn’t even live in the state. Caleb Ecarma at Vanity Fair reports that McCormick seems to spend most of his time at his $18 million mansion in Connecticut, which isn’t in Pennsylvania. Flight records show the former hedge fund CEO taking private planes back and forth like your average interstate commuter with private plane access.

Maddy McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, told Vanity Fair that McCormick is “lying about living in Pennsylvania.” If someone would lie about living in Pennsylvania, they’d probably capable of anything.

From Vanity Fair:

McCormick’s spokesperson told the Associated Press last month that three of McCormick’s daughters were born there, that he wrote to a Pennsylvania address while serving in Iraq, and that he owns a home in Pittsburgh, as well as a “working farm” in rural Pennsylvania that is something of a family heirloom. So while David McCormick may or may not be an active resident of the commonwealth, spiritually, he seems to believe he’s about as Pennsylvanian as the Liberty Bell.

This is “rich dummy” residency, not what normal people mean when they say they live someplace. My son was born in Seattle, and I have theatre contacts in the city. That still doesn’t make me a current Washington resident. I have often corresponded with family members in South Carolina, and I’m technically on the deed of the home where I grew up in Greenville. I won’t bother debating whether I am “spiritually” a South Carolina resident because that New Age crap has nothing to do with actual legal residency.

The Washington Post reported last month that Sen. Tommy Tuberville had sold all his property in Alabama, and according to campaign finance documents and property records, Tuberville’s main residence is in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, where the average household income is significantly greater than in Macon and Tallapoosa counties, where Tuberville unloaded properties, and Auburn, where his wife and son own a home.

Legally, it doesn’t matter that much, but Sen. John Fetterman effectively pantsed Dr. Oz over his tenuous connection to Pennsylvania. Not living in the state you represent is hardly a winning strategy, and while it’s a national disgrace that Tuberville defeated the far more honorable Doug Jones, that was Alabama. A Republican could live on Mars and beat a Democrat in Alabama, but Pennsylvania is a swing state with two Democratic senators and a Democratic governor.

McCormick is also seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic Bob Casey, who not only has won statewide election in Pennsylvania, he actually lives in Pennsylvania. He’s won his past two Senate races by double digits.

However, the National Republican Senatorial Committee was so desperate they literally begged McCormick to run. NRSC Chair Steve Daines told Republican donors back in May that if anyone knew McCormick and his wife, Dina Powell, they should call the couple directly and convince McCormick to launch a remote campaign from Connecticut.

Sure, McCormick is better than election denier Doug Mastriano, but if these are the Republican options in Pennsylvania, Sen. Casey has fairly smooth sailing ahead.

[Vanity Fair / AL.com]

