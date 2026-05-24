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Wonkette

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
28m

Jesus kills a VA nurse

Secret Service kills Christ

The way things are going

They're gonna crucify me . . .

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Shocktreatment's avatar
Shocktreatment
26m

"...so I believe that the unit of survival is going to be your local community."

'twas always thus...

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