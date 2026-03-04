Graves being prepared for schoolgirls killed in the US attack on Iran

Happy World War III Eve? When and how will this war-that’s-not-a-war end? Days, weeks, years? Apocalypse?

President Donald Trump, Commander and Chief, Lord Ruler of All He Surveys, said the conflict could last four to five weeks, though it could be fought “forever” with America’s stock of munitions and the only limitation being the morality of his own mind.

He’s not Netanyahu’s puppet, no siree, he is the deciderer! And he’s decided to keep on bombing and just see what happens, like a dieter opening the refrigerator door. Meanwhile, he had the gall to call up the Kurds — you know, the group that was once our closest allies in the region until he fucked them over in 2018 — and try to encourage them to be the US’s proxy fighters to rise up and take over. But even if that’s the Kurds’ dearest wish, how could anyone trust a guy who not only already fucked them over in particular for no real reason, but whose long-standing personal brand is gleefully fucking over anybody he’s ever made a deal with, including the countries he just took billions and other bribes from to Make Peace? The US is even stranding its own citizens in the Middle East right this minute, having evidently had no evacuation plans in place.

Meanwhile the death toll from the conflict has passed 800. WAR Secretary Pete Hegseth is hooting the US and Israel will have air superiority within days, or maybe a week, and that the US is gonna “control Iran and will control it soon,” which is hard-on language for neither of those things is happening right now.

And the four Army reservists killed when “friendly fire” from the Kuwaiti air defenses shot down three F-15 have been identified: Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, West Des Moines, Iowa. Two other service members have also died, details unknown. A moment of silence for six servicemembers and the hundreds of other blameless citizens who did not have to die! Including 165 schoolgirls in Minab: Thousands turned out in Iran to mourn them, and chant “death to America.”

Really winning hearts and minds with all those war crimes.

Sorry, but we have to for one second imagine if that were a Democratic president and the first US fatalities in an unprovoked war they started that they’d promised would never happen was from “friendly fire.” The Republican chest-beating, wailing and sobbing! The immediate hearings to find out where the buck stops for such a colossal fatal fuckup! How much warning did our alleged allies in the Middle East get about this attack, how did such catastrophic miscommunication happen? But No New Wars, Benghazi, Joe Biden’s Afghanistan, and Bloodythirsty Kamala!

Where is the Democratic rage at these war crimes? After a closed-door briefing yesterday with senior congressional leadership and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff “Razin’ Caine,” Democrats were alarmed, shocked, critical, concerned about this open-ended, destined-to-fail operation and all the “insufficient answers” they were getting. Also the way the War Men acknowledged there was no imminent threat to the US, and said there was one to Israel. So are Trump et al. considering a threat to Israel the same thing now? Whoa if true.

Sen. Chris Murphy:

And with all of this loss of life, is it crass to wonder how much this is going to cost? Thought we could not afford education or health care any more because we are so broke? There’s no lack of things to get MAD MAD MAD about!

Yet the response from the Democratic leadership has been frustratingly tepid, considering. A War Powers resolution would have been nice several hundred war crimes ago.

And the chaos and death are only spreading. Pete Hegseth’s He-Man No Fat Chicks End-Times War has now spilled down into the Indian Ocean with the torpedoing of an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, killing at least 80. And Iran has retaliatory-bombed US military and civilian targets in Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Cyprus, Jordan, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates (which has been hit more than a thousand times), and a missile headed towards Turkey was intercepted by NATO air defenses. And Israel bombed a hotel in Lebanon, killing 11, then Hezbollah retaliatory-attacked an Israeli military base near the city of Safed; 50 people have died there so far.

US embassies all over the world are on high alert, and Iranian drones struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia. The two consulates in Pakistan were evacuated, and 23 people were killed there in nationwide protests by Shiite Muslims angered by the attack. Look at this fucking map!

Screenshot from liveuamap.com

Only 27 percent of Americans support this operation, but what do Trump voters think? Some feel had, but the 19 percent of Americans who still strongly support Trump still think he’s perfect, beautiful. Like the guy in the Champion pullover down there!

Sympathies that you can’t visit your grandparents, guy, but if Trump wasn’t a racist dick, perhaps your grandparents could have visited you? Even migrated as refugees? Kamala Harris probably would have said yes.

And hie thee to Philosophy 101! Is it morally imperative to regime-change every immoral government in the world? If so, dude, why are you paying to fart around Gettysburg College instead of signing up for the army to go liberate your grandparents, don’t you (and Barron Trump) have a moral obligation? Where’s yours?

Then what happens when other countries believe the US has the most evillest government in the world, and they also have a moral obligation to regime change? Quite a quick slippery pickle! Which is why countries considered civilized obey international law and respect other countries’ sovereignty, even when they do not always morally approve of everything that goes on inside them. And then everybody keeps their hands to themselves inside their own borders, and takes care of the needs of their own citizens. World peace achieved!

But by discarding the rule of law in favor of the whims of one man, a con man who rules by the churnings of his bowels at any given minute, the US has abandoned any moral high ground, trust, or influence it once had. It can bomb the 90 million blameless citizens of Iran for the rest of time, but the US will never get that back, change my mind meme. It also releases other countries from any feeling of moral obligation to US, as we have seen with that entire Obama Iran deal that was working swell until Trump unilaterally backed out and then killed the Ayatollah’s right-hand man for specious reasons. And so the entire world is a much more dangerous place than maybe ever before.

And speaking out is more important than ever. Nut up, Democrats! Nut up everybody! Enjoy these protestors in front of Trump Tower.

Biggest threat in the world today? Donald Trump in the USA!

True story.

[DW / The Nation archive link]

This calls for extra music!

