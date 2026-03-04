Wonkette

ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

And I'm sure this is totally just a coincidence...

Kash Patel Fired Entire Team of Iran Experts Right Before Trump’s War

They were let go during a purge of people who investigated Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents

https://newrepublic.com/post/207263/kash-patel-fired-iran-experts-donald-trump-war?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=the_ticker_rss&vgo_ee=M2jy4dN8j0t%2BRJEoXKtBdfpDVV6TcjYucD4RMqLB4c%2F7CAQobNxLUvQ%3D%3ANjFUf0L%2FQlnAFJuznK3YAHKLEgYBoNzs

Pat Kolmer
3h

"Democrats cluck while the world descends into chaos"

𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝

‪@sundaedivine.lol

MAGA: "FUCK YEAH! Their locking up journalists!"

Liberals: "They're"

1:13 PM · Jan 31, 2026

