paperlesstiger
5h

𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁

Joe Bacon
4h

Pete Hegseth suggested this morning that reporting on the 6 U.S. service members who were killed in Trump's Iran war is an example of the news media 'trying to make Trump look bad.'

https://bsky.app/profile/kylegriffin1.bsky.social/post/3mgal6uynp22m

This Gold Star Father will reply--Drunk Ass Hegseth can go fuck himself. 🤬

