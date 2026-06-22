Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Baby beavers! Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/beaver-babies-in-the-den

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/30271b5e-9a55-4b57-99f2-2ef92ffa1582

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

So... my workspace (which has all of my jewelry benches and my home office computer station) is in the attic of this very old stone house in which I live. It's a little cold in the winter, and a little hot in the summer, but mostly I can deal (sweaters or fans, depending on the season). Well this week, temps are expected to be above 100F until Friday, so I am sweating my ass off at the moment.

Ug, I need to move all of my equipment to the guest bedroom and I don't wanna!

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