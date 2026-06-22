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Morning, here thine tabs!

Lord, did y’all SEE Michelle Obama fuck Donald Trump up the other day at the grand opening of the Obama Center? She’s not going high anymore, that’s for sure. Barack was pretty good too. Come see it and subscribe and share at The Moral High Ground! [The Moral High Ground]

Trump says everyone is vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, stop, everyone, stop! Wht an absolutely insane loser. [JoeMyGod]

Hahahahaha, US Attorney Boxwine might try to prosecute ABC’s Jonathan Karl for “vandalizing” the Reflecting Pool, so we are sure that will go as well as all her other [slurp!] “prosecutions.” [JoeMyGod]

Dead duck in the Reflecting Pool. Is it because of something Donald Trump did? [JoeMyGod]

Oh, you think Ukraine can’t liberate Crimea from Russia? Ha ha ha ha ha. [Phillips O’Brien’s newsletter]

The whole world needs to spend a whole lot more time making fun of US Ambassador to Belgium and loser token gay conservative Bill White, who makes Scott Bessent look like a normal gay guy, ha ha, no he doesn’t, they’re all undesirable losers. [JoeMyGod]

Yeah, scratch that, read this article about what Bessent has had to say about Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy (a real man compared to every MAGA man) and tell us what a little bitch Bessent is. [Guardian]

And speaking of little bitches, sure looks like that little bitch Marco Rubio is now detaining immigrants because they’re exercising free speech against people Trump likes in their own native countries. [New York Times]

Can Trump’s clownishly criminal DOJ intervene in the NAACP’s lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI as the plaintiff in order to try to get it dismissed? It sure thinks it’s going to try! [Balls & Strikes]

Speaking of the Trump DOJ, what a shock to learn that they killed an investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding a convicted fraudster who somehow suddenly got clemency from Trump. [New York Times]

Anthony Fauci needs to start filing hella libel lawsuits against Secretary Felch-So-Much. [RawStory]

Is Tulsi Gabbard literally just a full-on puppet of her cult leader guru guy? Uhhhhhhh. [Washington Post]

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Should Donald Trump spell it “Dumocrat” or “Dumbocrat”? Most people do not know “dumb” has a “B” in it! This is a poll, because Donald Trump has discovered how to do polls on Truth Social! [JoeMyGod]

Should Donald Trump change the name of “ICE” to “NICE,” in order to very much confuse the libs, who will not even know what to do? This is another poll, because Donald Trump has discovered how to do polls on Truth Social, and he is very clever! [JoeMyGod]

Polls are fun! Finishing writing tabs is fun!

More stories when we got ‘em.

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