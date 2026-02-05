Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Three days until BUNNYPOCALYPSE. You ready?

OK, so tabs:

Is this good? We don’t think this is good.

Yeah, Ron Wyden is telling us something here, something very bad. Is that related to the whistleblower report Tulsi Gabbard is burying? Inquiring minds!

Meanwhile, apparently Tulsi spent time last year rooting around voting machines in Puerto Rico to see if she could find ways to accuse Venezuela of RIGGED and STOLLEN there. Might seem weird, since they don’t get a vote for president, but Puerto Rico might be a good place to rifle around and try stuff out, you know, if you’re trying to figure out ways to steal elections for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin without much oversight. [CNN]

Only 25 percent of Americans believe Trump and his regime are telling the truth about the ICE murder of Alex Pretti. You know, in case you need a reminder that actually Americans are not buying their bullshit. [Quinnipiac]

JD Vance agrees with Donald Trump that Kaitlan Collins should chill out and smile more when she’s asking about child rape.

@reallyamericanmedia Really American on Instagram: ""Have some fun." A tone-deaf JD …

Hey, you guys, did the child rapist pedophile cabal literally invent the QAnon conspiracy about child rape pedo cabals to distract from the very real child rape pedophile cabal-ing they were themselves doing?

Also, there’s this:

The Trump team is trying to excite all the kiddies — yeah, we know how that sounds considering what we know about the Trump team — with a new mascot for coal. Meet “Coalie”! [JoeMyGod]

Sounds like a lot of the red states where Donald Trump wants to build concentration camps really aren’t into the idea! [New Republic]

That includes Mississippi GOP Senator Roger Wicker, who isn’t too hot on DHS’s idea to turn a warehouse in Byhalia (Memphis suburbs) into a concentration camp. [BorderReport]

Mushface McBagOCash Tom Homan says 700 ICE Gestapo are leaving Minneapolis. That’s a start. Now do all the rest and tear ICE down and never rebuild it. [Washington Post]

Speaking of ICE, this guy from the Epstein Files says they’re going to try to rig the elections by having ICE stand around polling places and scaring people. (Those are not his literal words, we are translating through our “every accusation is a confession” translation machine.)

Speaking of ICE scaring people, let’s also keep our eyes on the fact that Princess Puppykiller’s agency is abandoning and putting animals in danger when they kidnap people off the streets.

No hell hot enough for any of these motherfuckers.

And now Donald Trump wants to erect statue of Christopher Columbus on White House grounds, because there’s no bitch-ass loser these people don’t idolize. It’s cool. Just add it to the list of things President AOC can have fun tearing down on day one. [Washington Post]

Hey remember when we said Donald Trump is skipping the Super Bowl because he’s scared of getting booed, despite how he was lying about it and saying it was “too far” or something? It is because he is scared of getting booed. [Zeteo]

Here is an ICE agent tripping for you to watch over and over again.

OK that’s enough, been sick all week, more stories WHEN YOU GET THEM.

