Tabs gif from your bestie Martini Glambassador!

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced she’s not running for re-election as her recent Parkinson’s diagnosis has been modified to “Supra-nuclear Palsy — a kind [of] ‘Parkison’s on Steroids.’” Damn. I wish her and her family the best. (CNN)

Jenna Portnoy writes a moving profile about Wexton. (Washington Post)

The Senate “hold” process explained — well, it still makes no sense, but you’ll have a better understanding why. (The Atlantic)

Liberals working within the system to effect change is a good thing! (Jacobin)

Rolling Stone co-founder Jan Wenner is a piece of shit. (New York Times)

Regarding women, Mr. Wenner said, “Just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level,” and remarked that Joni Mitchell “was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll.” His answer about artists of color was less direct. “Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right?” he said. “I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

The House Republican argument for impeachment is nonsense, but it’s not like they care. (Media Matters)

Here are some young, gifted, and Black folks working at the White House. (The Root)

Jemele Hill argues that the NFL’s public rhetoric about race doesn’t match its actions. (The Atlantic)

I love that Sen. John Fetterman is trolling the “Fake Fetterman” conspiracy theorists by wearing a mustache now. (Michigan Advance)

No, seriously, don’t put plastic in the microwave. It’s not microwave safe. (Bon Appetit)

Meet the man who named the COVID-19 variants. We all have a bit of the artist in us. (Wall Street Journal)

James Ho wants to be the next Clarence Thomas, but I’m not sure why anyone wanted to be the first. (The Nation)

Chioma Nnadi is taking over as head of London Vogue. She’s the first Black woman to hold the position. Good for her. (The Guardian)

I chat with my friend Opal Peachey about theatre, cabaret, and Shakespeare!

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?