Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

Your beary maternal hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/ride-and-dine-bear-cub

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/42940806-31a4-47e4-b9da-1800d5004e01?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7h

The slush fund is a message to future insurrectionists, fight for me to stay in the White House and I will pay you and pardon you. The Orange Cult leader is planning on never leaving.

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