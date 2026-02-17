Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Lesbians and non-binary people are also targets in this. It is truly about forcing people into a mold of what these bigots consider "normal." I have been called sir many times in the past so you see how that might cause a problem when I go into a women's restroom (I never had a problem in a bathroom fortunately!) You need to be in a properly identifying costume or how else can they tell if you are male or female?! For some reason that is super important to them.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Peter Dellos's avatar
Peter Dellos
4h

A majority of cis women feel safer with a trans woman in the bathroom than a cis gender man in a public setting.

Reply
Share
6 replies
414 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture