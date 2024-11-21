Yesterday was the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day meant to remember and honor those who have been literally murdered due to transphobia.

Also, yesterday, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace continued her tirade against Sarah McBride, the new Democratic Congresswoman from Delaware whose only “crime” has been being a transgender woman who will, ostensibly, have to go to the bathroom sometimes while she is at work.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this tirade included a fundraising appeal in which she again seemed to be confused about what sort of things go on in a woman’s restroom.

“I don’t want to see your junk in my bathroom,” Mace (or her people) wrote in a text message we have to assume confused a lot of people at first and perhaps even caused some marital issues when it came up in preview, especially if they were not aware that she was even on about this shit this week.

“The Trans Mob wants to k*ll me. But I FOUGHT BACK. And WON,” it continued, before dropping the donation link. You know, because she needs money to bully a trans woman who has done absolutely nothing to bother her since being elected to Congress. According to one of Mace’s 18,000 former spokespersons, Natalie Johnson, who posted the moneybeg, this is all just a ploy to get herself on Fox News.

To be clear, no one should see anyone’s junk in a women’s restroom. If Nancy Mace does not know that, perhaps she is the one who needs to not be allowed to pee at work.

Mace also recorded a bunch of interviews, including one for Scripps News in which she flipped the fuck out, grotesquely referred to her new colleague as “it,” diagnosed her with a “mental illness” and pretty much just continued to make no logical sense whatsoever.

Partial transcript via Mediaite:

LIZ LANDERS: I just want to add that the congresswoman elect does identify as a woman. I will be referring to her in that way–. REP. NANCY MACE: She’s not a woman! It’s a MAN! She was born a man! She’s a man! She is biologically a male. That is science. You guys on the left in the mainstream media want to say “follow the science.” Let’s follow the science!

That’s a great idea, Nancy! What do you think the science says? Because actual biologists — who, mind you, have spent more time studying this than that one kid in Kindergarten Cop that transphobes seem to be weirdly obsessed with — tend to believe that both sex and gender exist on a spectrum.

REP. NANCY MACE: Okay. He is a man. He can wear a dress–. LIZ LANDERS: Congresswoman–. REP. NANCY MACE: He can call himself as pronouns, can be she or her. But he doesn’t belong in a women’s restroom, period! LIZ LANDERS: Are you suggesting that the representative-elect McBride poses some kind of danger to you and other women in Congress? REP. NANCY MACE: Absolutely! Absolutely! 100%. This is an assault on women, a man being a biological man, a man with a penis, male genitalia– being in a women’s locker room is an assault on women. And so the question is, do I have rights as a woman or not?

It’s not an assault either way, but how did we get onto locker rooms?

REP. NANCY MACE: And I’m not going to allow the media or Congress to strip away women’s rights for one half of 1% of people out there. That more than likely, he’s got a mental illness and this is why he’s doing this. He should not be forcing his private parts into women’s private spaces. I’m absolutely a no, hard pass on this. I’m going to fight it every step of the way. LIZ LANDERS: Are you diagnosing, right now, an incoming member of Congress with a mental illness? I’m not sure how you would know that. REP. NANCY MACE: I am absolutely diagnosing anyone who crossdresses with a mental illness. And in fact, by the way, I’m getting death threats from men dressed up as women who want to kill me because I don’t want penises in women’s bathroom.

Rep. Nancy Mace is not a psychologist, and even if she were “crossdressing” is not indicative of a mental illness in any context, though that is not what Sarah McBride is doing. Because she’s a woman.

I will give Mace the tiniest bit of credit here though, because she did finally, in this interview, mention the existence of bathroom stalls. Unfortunately, it was only to say “His penis should not be in the stall next to me.”

This is where it gets especially confusing, not just because Mace has no reason to know what McBride’s genital situation is, but because a bathroom stall is a far more substantial barrier than your average pair of trousers. So she’s okay walking around every day, with thin layers of cloth being the only thing standing between her and thousands of penises (some of which may belong to men in her own party who have been credibly accused of sexual assault), but a thick metal wall is where she draws the line?

Curiously, she has also indicated that she would be fine with McBride using a Port-a-Potty in the middle of the Capitol building.

So she’s okay with having a peeing trans woman on the other side of a door from her in this context, but not in others? I’m starting to think there are no rules at all here!

Now, Sarah McBride herself has decided that she doesn’t want to get into it with Mace because she has other things she wants to focus on.

"I'm not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for all Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families," she wrote on Wednesday. "Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them."

However, now that Mace has gotten Speaker Mike Johnson to agree to ban McBride, personally, from peeing at the Capitol, she has now introduced legislation to ban all trans people from using the correct bathrooms in any Federal building whatsoever.

The only way to accomplish this, unfortunately, is with genital inspections. There will have to be someone positioned at every rest room, ready to look at everyone’s genitals before they go into any bathroom in any federal facility. Because otherwise, how can anyone really be sure?

These inspectors would likely have to undergo special training that would allow them to be able to tell the difference between the genitals of someone assigned female at birth and someone who has had an operation.

I’m not sure how that would work, but it certainly seems like a far bigger violation to me than a trans woman peeing in the next stall.

