In case you missed it, yesterday, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a serious person, decided to deal with Joe Biden once and for all by showing Congress pictures of his son’s weenus.

JESUS CHRIST: Marjorie Taylor Greene Enters Hunter Biden’s Cock Into Congressional Record

This was part of her important work serving her constituents in Georgia, who presumably elected her for the purpose of procuring and then displaying pictures of the president’s son’s weenus. This is what her life consists of. This is why God made her.

God was really fucking off that day.

But nobody should miss what a disastrous shitshow the rest of the hearing was. It was yet another hearing in hillbilly ass cramp yokel James Comer’s House Oversight Committee that purported to expose ALL THE THINGS, but instead Democratic reps just stomped all over Republicans’ dicks and made their “whistleblower” witnesses look like morons.

Let’s watch some videos!

When MTG started pulling out dick pics, Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach, California, was one of the first to start making fun of her. But he also made fun of Comer, for relying on a whistleblower who turned out to be a Chinese spy and arms dealer, noting that Republicans on the committee had been “hyping [that guy] up for weeks.” Comer hooted and hollered and protested, but the damage was done and everybody knew how stupid he was.

Loading video

He kept making fun of them. At another point, he said, "The Republicans were so desperate just last week to find someone who could tell them what they wanted to hear that they promoted and collaborated with a Chinese spy, trying to influence US policy while selling weapons to Iran.”

THIS ONE: Turns Out 'Hunter Biden' Whistleblower Is Chinese Agent! And Arms Trader! Who Sold Iranian Oil! Oh Well!

You’ll want to spend some time watching Rep. Ro Khanna making the stupid dumb moron IRS “whistleblower” Gary Shapley look like an idiot. Sir, how often do people disagree with and push back on your opinions on whether somebody has done an IRS crime and should be charged? “A vast majority” of cases, he literally said out loud, with his stupid butthair mouth.

Loading video

Poor James Comer. Nobody ain’t never agrees with his whistleblower! At least the whistleblowers who aren’t currently on the actual lam.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz clowned on ridiculous human Marjorie Taylor Greene, and sent thoughts and prayers for the poor intern who had to glue Hunter Biden’s wangus to poster board to satisfy her debased urges, and he noted to the witnesses present what Donald Trump has said in the past about real whistleblowers who actually came forward to expose crime, malfeasance and traitorous behavior.

And of course there was Dan Goldman, who always exposes these people for dumpster trash. Enjoy as he demonstrates that fake whistleblower Shapley not only didn’t prove that Joe Biden was part of Hunter Biden’s business deals, Shapley managed to prove that he wasn’t.

Loading video

“You not only have no direct evidence connecting Joe Biden to any of Hunter Biden's business deal[s]. You actually had proof that he wasn't involved. That is the proof that you had.” Amazing.

There was so much more. Rep. Jasmine Crockett brought the receipts on how DONALD TRUMP made tons of money from China, while he was president, and paid basically no taxes. She noted that we can proooooobably all agree that “Hunter Biden was always a private citizen” whenever he made some money from China.

And after Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled her little stunt showing masturbation material to her fellow Republicans on the Oversight Committee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “If the gentlelady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at, hypothetically ... sex trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl …”

James Comer cut her off, hick-whistling that her time was expired, but who do you think she was talking about and why do you think it was Matt Gaetz?

Loading video

These idiot ass Republicans with their Hunter Biden investigations make Trey Gowdy’s Benghazi committee look downright scholarly and statesmanlike. (And that was a fucking clownshow.)

But sure, you betcha, James Comer! One of these days you’ll find the smoking gun and everybody will stop making jokes about you and calling you inbred!

For certain!

Here’s the whole six-hour bloody thing.

I only want to donate once!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.