Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

I mean, the whole Republican apparatus is so insecure that somehow "he's a vegan!" is some sort of a masculinity insult? God, they are a bunch of pathetic try-hards.

Plus, Talarico is not a vegan, since he doesn't mention he's a vegan every five minutes (I kid, I kid... I love my vegan friends).

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MIles Anderson's avatar
MIles Anderson
1h

Talarico responded to the "vegan" charge with, "I'm from Texas -- I was eating barbecue before Paxton's first indictment." Which I thought was awfully clever.

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