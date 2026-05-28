If he was your baby, you would leave him in one of those “take a baby, leave a baby” drawers at the fire station. (YOU ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO TAKE A BABY.)

It is a new day and a new world, and that world is No More Mister Nice Democrats. Or at least whoever is running the Democrats’ social media right now is No More Mister Nice Democrats. But we are glad to see it, and any Democrat who still doesn’t understand what TEAM FIGHT is supposed to look like should take note: This is part of it! It’s not the whole thing, but it’s part of it!

World’s ugliest Trump Nazi Stephen Miller thought he had a very clever joke to make about James Talarico, now that Donald Trump-endorsed pig trash fraud dumpster Ken Paxton has won the Texas Republican Senate primary, paving the way for a total Talarico victory.

The Independent reports that The Democrats’ social media account “turned vulgar.” Forbes says the Dems “Post[ed A] Profanity-Laced Attack On Stephen Miller In Tawdry Exchange.” A tawdry exchange, oh my fucking stars! More like Stephen Miller posted, “Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate” about Talarico, and the Dems responded, “shut up you ugly fuck.”

Correct!

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Later, Katie Miller, the bridge troll who married and rubs her cloaca hole up against Stephen Miller’s cloaca hole on purpose, tried to get the upper hand on the staffer who she said runs that account:

Thing is, Mangubat had already proudly taken credit for what the Democrats’ account had just done to Stephen Miller:

And THEN she replied to Miller’s wife — who didn’t even marry him because a wizard put a curse on her family and the only way to break it is to hump Stephen Miller until the day he dies — with a pic of her in a wedding dress, because looks like you can get married and call Stephen Miller a disgusting piece of human shit at the same time.

Congratulations on all your events, Paulina Mangubat!

In other news of Republicans trying and failing to cope with what Trump did to the Texas Senate race, and James Talarico in general, RNC Chair Joe Gruters, whose face looks like the last name “Gruters” sounds …

has dubbed James Talarico “Talafreak-o” — good one, buddy! — and whined out the same old Republican playbook that James Talarico is so good at running against on Newsmax:

“We keep it red because Talarico is a creep … he’s a vegan. He thinks God is non-binary, he wants to mutilate children.”

Representatives of the Epstein Files Child Rapist Party who look like [see above] probably shouldn’t go around accusing other people of abusing children, but hey, far be it from us to come to Joe Gruters’s job and try to slap Donald Trump’s dick out of his mouth.

Meanwhile, Trump himself had this to say on Truth Social after he helped Democrats and Talarico by securing a Paxton victory with his endorsement:

“Insulting to Jesus Christ.” LOL, as if Jesus isn’t up in Heaven right now annoying his dad like “Is TODAY the day I get to dropkick Donald Trump into a fiery eternal hell? What about now? What about now? What about now?” Jesus and his Father are always having conversations like that.

As for the “vegan” thing, y’all really need to hear how Trump pronounces “vegan.”

Also, didn’t Trump call Pete Buttigieg Alfred E. Neuman too? Get new material, pantshitting dementia loser.

In summary and in conclusion, the second Paxton was declared the winner in the Texas Republican Senate primary, Cook Political moved its projection from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican.” And it’s only May.

[Mediaite]

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