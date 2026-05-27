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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Actual AccuWeather report:

"A thunderstorm on the prowl this evening; otherwise clearing."

I wonder if that means it will just be raining cats.

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ziggywiggy
2h

Harry demands extra cat treats for a side view photo.

He knows who is in charge here.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-265988394?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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