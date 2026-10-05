Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

My husband tells me that in their obit of “the coach” CBS somehow managed to forget to mention the child molester angle. I’m sure Bari has her reasons.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
2h

Hastert, sexually abused children. He was Not Trans, Not a Drag Queen, and now, Not Alive.

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