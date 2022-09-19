We knew Dennis Prager blamed women for all society’s problems, like he'd written the book of Genesis or something, so it’s not a shock that he also resents children. At least 50 percent of children become women and if you don’t care for those odds, you might as well get your hate on early.

Last week, Prager was apparently really grossed out when he saw a sign outside a school that read, "The world is better because you are in it."

“Dennis Prager complains about a school sign reading 'The world is better because you are in it': "What a stupid message. Plus it's not true. What has any 5th grader done to have made the world better because he or she is in it?"” — Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1663335523

"What a stupid message," proclaimed this emotionally damaged shell of a man, "Plus it's not true. What has any fifth grader done to have made the world better because he or she is in it?"

Literally exist, you asshole! We don't require that children win Nobel Prizes to earn their keep.

You'll recall back in 2015, Fox News blamednational treasure Fred Rogers for somehow creating a generation of entitled babies, because he told kids, "I like you just the way you are." In the almost decade since, right-wingers have demonstrated that they fundamentally don't like kids the way they are. If they're the slightest bit different, they are actively marginalized, and worse, Republicans smear teachers who acknowledge and respect children's differences as "groomers" and "pedophiles." Even worse,parents who support their children in ways that Republicans don't like are accused of child abuse.

Prager whined that all this woke-ness about kids is the opposite of how his generation was raised. Prager is a Boomer, and I don't want to age-shame, but this is not an especially unappreciated generation.

PRAGER: If my father had said to me, "Well, you know, Dennis, the world is better because you're in it," I would have believed that even though he was never drunk, that he was actually drunk.



I'm no therapist, Dennis, but I think you suffer from acute "My Father Was A Monster" syndrome.

The absolute bare-ass minimum that parents owe their children is unconditional love and support. Sure, that's a big ask if your kid is Donald Trump, Jr., but even that sorry excuse for a mammal didn't ask to be born.

Prager's devastating parental revelation shines a new light on his past comments about famous young person Anne Frank. Back in 2020, he dismissed Frank's gripping, personal account of the Holocaust because "I don't get my wisdom from teenagers." He graciously acknowledged that Frank was "a wonderful young woman and wrote an unbelievably powerful document that will last forever," but that was beside the point because she was just a kid. Worse than that, she was a "secular Jew" and wasn't raised in a "religious Jewish or Christian home." As a result, she didn't understand that people are essentially garbage. Only a child — one without a proper religious upbringing — would dare write the words, "In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart."

My grandmother was a devout Christian and nonetheless shared Frank's apparently naive, secular-based philosophy. She was also a Black woman who grew up in the Jim Crow South, but despite all the horrors she experienced, inside her own home, she was loved. Perhaps that explains Prager's own moral emptiness. When he was at his most vulnerable, maybe no one believed he was special. That's a shame.

But seriously, dude, get some help and let children thrive in peace.

