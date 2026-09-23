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Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
3h

I don’t understand how it suddenly became normal for all of them to cover their faces. That is NOT NORMAL. Did they all get some memo or something?

SHOW. YOUR. FACE. You are law enforcement.

Even the fucking OG Nazis didn’t hide their faces.

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16 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

OT

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3mw7bf7qrzn2i

Tommy Tuberville has here in his hand a list of furries in the US airline industry.

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