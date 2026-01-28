Last night, Rep. Ilhan Omar was doing a town hall with her constituents when a dumpy, ugly, beta-looking MAGA man got up and tried to attack her with a syringe full of something. She had literally just said the words, “We must abolish ICE for good,” adding that Homeland Security Secretary and Glamour Shots Nazi Barbie Kristi Noem “must resign or face impeachment.”

Then:

You might want to watch from a couple angles, because holy shit, the way Rep. Omar goes after him. More actual courage in her pinky finger than every trigger-happy Daddy issues little bitch ICE agent on the ground in Minneapolis.

Despite how she was absolutely sprayed with something and security was like CONGRESSWOMAN! and people around her who were more focused on her personal safety than she was at the moment and wanted her to at least change out of a top that could have been contaminated with something dangerous — again, because she’s a selfless hero, and wow, what a contrast to the ICE Nazis running around MSP — she refused to end her town hall, demanding they give her 10 more minutes.

You can really hear that in this video:

“We will continue! These fucking assholes are not gonna get away with this!”

“Here is the reality people like this ugly man don’t understand,” said Omar when she started addressing the crowd again. “We are Minnesota Strong. We’ll stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.”

She also said, “I learned at a young age you don’t give in to threats.”

After the attack was over, Omar tweeted:

The debased MAGAts are already screaming that the attack was staged — as well as some of the types of alleged liberals who are conditioned to distrust Omar — and wouldn’t you know it, the same motherfucker who has been inciting hatred against Omar day in, day out for weeks is also claiming that. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” said Donald Trump. Mentally deranged Newsmax host Greg Kelly is claiming it was silly string.

Actually, whatever came out of the syringe, which bystanders said smelled awful, was amber-colored, per the New York Post.

And in fact, to repeat, the person who did it was a dumpy MAGA loser named Anthony Kazmierczak, age 55, who looks like an outer layer of the same world’s ugliest matryoshka doll that produced Kyle Rittenhouse.

Look at this absolute zero of a typical male of the MAGA species, courtesy of his Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office mugshot:

He follows such absolute losers on Twitter as LibsOfTikTok and Benny Johnson and Candace Owens and Tim Pool and Elon Musk.

Here’s a video of him earlier in the night:

Yeah, MAGA, it was staged. They just happened to hire somebody who has been living his entire life as a dead-end, least-common-denominator, humanity’s-least-valuable-player Trump supporter. You betcha.

This comes in the same week a deranged Trump supporter attacked Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost. He was assaulted at Sundance, at an event at a saloon in Park City, Utah, by a man who yelled, “We are going to deport you and your kind!” (Frost is of Puerto Rican, Lebanese, and Haitian ancestry. Notably, Puerto Rico is part of the United States. Also notably Frost was born in Orlando, Florida.)

That man, also one of humanity’s weakest MAGA links, is named Christian Young. He was seen at the event telling people in the bathroom how proud he was to be white. It was just after that when he reportedly punched Rep. Frost.

So, if we’re keeping score, we’ve got Ilhan Omar, attacked by Trump supporter. Maxwell Frost, attacked by Trump supporter. Mark and Melissa Hortman, murdered by Trump supporter. Alex Pretti, murdered by Trump regime. Renee Good, murdered by Trump regime. Keith Porter, murdered by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles.

Even after their latest murders, ICE agents in Minneapolis are threatening protesters, telling them, “If you raise your voice, I erase your voice.”

Six immigrants died somehow in Trump ICE Gestapo custody, and a seventh murdered. (That’s just this year, which is just shy of a month old.)

Going back to last year, we could Google how many people ICE agents have killed, raped, abused, disappeared.

We could also mention that arson attack last year against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s house.

We could mention things like the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, which Donald Trump and MAGA laughed about.

We could mention that time former Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot in the face and it took her a decade to recover.

Meanwhile, on the Trump side, we have … um … well … that one white supremacist podcaster was murdered, which was very bad, but the alleged shooter doesn’t appear to have had anything to do with any kind of actual resistance to the regime.

Oh, and Donald Trump was allegedly shot once, miraculously recovered faster than the festering decomposition scars on his hands — one of his supporters was killed that day, not that he’s ever lost much sleep over that — and the shooter was a weird white guy with hard-to-discern political ideology.

Oh, and Greg Bovino’s ego is probably severely wounded after losing his job, possibly fatally, and every single ICE agent in Minneapolis and elsewhere is a little bitch who couldn’t hack it in a real job and hot guys and girls don’t want to fuck them and protesters are always saying these things to them, and those poor babies’ morale is very low right now.

Oh yes and finally one time Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant and we don’t even think she got her to-go order of chicken fingers and she probably had to go through the Taco Bell drive-through on the way home and they probably forgot to put fire sauce in her bag.

Both sides do it.

