It’s Fuckhead Groundhog Day again!

The worst thing about living through these dreadful times is watching a bunch of the stupidest, tackiest, ugliest assholes on the planet fart out a ton of nonsense that couldn’t possibly be true, convince themselves of its veracity anyway, and then go about wasting taxpayer dollars to “prove” it, just to fall flat on their faces. This happens over and over and over and over and over, because it’s not like it’s their money (it’s ours!) and they lack object permanence and cannot learn anything, because racists (like misogynists) are all deeply, deeply stupid people one hundred percent of the time, and there are absolutely no exceptions.

So here’s the latest version of that, which is some “noncitizen voter” nonsense out of Nevada, featuring a bunch of white lazy pieces of shit who convinced themselves that no one likes them not because they are loathsome and stupid, but because it’s a RACISM, but against WHITES.

Sadly, these same people all got hired up by DHS over the last few years, and so they decided to go do a Big Boy Investigation!

Earlier this summer, the Trump administration claimed that there were more than 15,000 noncitizens voting on Nevada’s voter rolls […]. “So what you’re saying is the 15,000 number has not been vetted?” Nevada Secretary of State Chief Deputy C. Murphy Hebert asked in the August meeting. “I probably wouldn’t use the sentence, ‘It hasn’t been vetted,’” Homeland Security [official] Kimberley Vogt said. “Because definitely we’ve done something with it to get down to 15,000. So I wouldn’t say that. But it hasn’t had a full manual review of each one.”

That 15,000 number is pretty big, huh? Well guess what happened after that? Spoiler: They found zero noncitizen voters!

“Our records do not support DHS’s claims, and DHS has still not provided evidence to change that,” Francisco Aguilar, the Democratic secretary of state in Nevada, said in a statement. “Instead, DHS officials continue their attempts to intimidate election officials into compliance and deter voters with huge claims of fraud with no evidence. Repeating unsupported claims does not make them true.” It was the Trump administration’s latest stumble in a broad campaign to find proof of widespread noncitizen voting in American elections, despite decades of evidence that it is extremely rare.

Well hell, I could have told you that and saved taxpayers all that money, but I feel like I say shit like that all the time. I knew this already because of one particular dope named Kris Kobach, possibly the stupidest elected or appointed official in Kansas, although I fear that he might represent the median!

Anyway, here’s some of the back story. I will have to save the rest for later installments so that I don’t go on for fifty pages and bore the shit out of everybody, as one does when one is trying to expose eugenicist networks that are destroying the country!

The Tanton Network And The Trump Administration

So, once upon a time, Kris Kobach (R-Dipshit) was the pet attorney at IRLI, which is the legal arm of this conglomerate of “nonprofit” organizations that exists solely to end immigration as we knew it, before the Trump administration came along and did just that.

Once upon a time, I spent a lot of energy and time researching and trying to alert people to the existence of this network of nonprofits, which is colloquially called the Tanton network after the shitlord ophthalmologist who started it, John Tanton. The reason I was doing that was because I came across this propaganda and lawfare network during my time covering the border and realized they were eugenicists who had to be kept out of power at all costs.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out like I’d hoped, so here we are!

Tanton felt that the United States was overpopulated … but only by people who weren’t white, or as he put it, “Euro-American.” (Don’t get me started on the concept of “whiteness” in this country and elsewhere.) He was a busy little bee in the 1970s, and put together lots and lots of pro-eugenics nonprofits that hid their true selves behind layers of fake academic language and self-referential “analyses” to the point that they managed to appear respectable while they said the sort of nonsensical shit that racists love.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform is one of these nonprofits. So is the Center for Immigration Studies. So is NumbersUSA. So is the Immigration Reform Law Institute, or IRLI. Different impressive-sounding names, same shitty network.

Eventually, the Tanton network became not just the above-mentioned organizations, but dozens of interrelated nonprofits that all worked in concert with one another to elevate their shit, and it was all in the service of “depopulating” the United States of “certain groups” who were “bad for the environment” because of their “subpar cultures” who — totally coincidentally — were not white people, and because everyone assumed they were discrete, unrelated entities, they were able to manufacture the illusion of having far more public support than they actually ever did or will have.

We got no Tantons.

Unfortunately, John Tanton seized a very specific moment to begin this project, right after that dreadful book The Population Bomb came out in 1968. That book was poorly written by a white-boy entomologist (a bug guy, not a human population expert) over the course of three weeks while he was having some kind of a racist meltdown after going to India for a visit and being surrounded by non-white people for the first time in his fucking sorry life, and then he milked that goddamn book until the day he died.

In fact, Paul Ehrlich, the bug guy, served on the board of FAIR for years, until he got outed by the New York Times, which investigated the group and went “huh, this is heavily funded by a real racist piece of shit!”

Unfortunately, despite being absolute made-up nonsense, that book has functioned as a permission structure for the worst people on the planet since it first came out. It’s affected policy all over the world and provided justification for human rights violations from involuntary sterilization, which eugenicists just love to perform on women of color in particular, to straight-up killing and disappearing hard-working folks whose only sins were getting caught in the gears of the United States’ absolutely abhorrent immigration machinery.

John Tanton lived a lot longer than he deserved to, in my opinion, but he finally croaked in 2019, and anti-racists everywhere rejoiced.

Sadly, his network lived on, and shortly after that old bastard finally bit the dust, it merged with the Heritage Foundation and all of the billions that trust-fund racists love to throw at it and its Project 2025. That’s right, kids, Project 2025 is part of the Tanton network, or maybe it’s the other way around.

That’s who dipshit Kris Kobach was legal counsel for, for years before he was the Kansas Attorney General, which he is right now! I’m not sure whether he’s doing more destruction now than he was before but I am certain of one thing: Given his long track record of being a complete fucking dolt, he shouldn’t be in power anywhere.

But I am talking about him because he’s been absolutely obsessed with “noncitizen voting.” He’s the one who laid the legal groundwork for a lot of this mess, by trying and failing for decades to turn up any evidence that his racist fantasies are real, up to and including during his time with the first Trump administration. And what did he do during his time there? Here he was in 2017:

On Wednesday, all 50 states were sent letters from Kris Kobach — vice chair for the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity — requesting information on voter fraud, election security and copies of every state’s voter roll data. The letter asked state officials to deliver the data within two weeks, and says that all information turned over to the commission will be made public. The letter does not explain what the commission plans to do with voter roll data, which often includes the names, ages and addresses of registered voters. The commission also asked for information beyond what is typically contained in voter registration records, including Social Security numbers and military status, if the state election databases contain it.

That 2017 gambit folded because they weren’t getting the data they wanted and it wasn’t going to produce the results Kobach wanted anyway.

Fast forward to 2026, nearly a decade later, and all these other assholes are coming out of the woodwork to continue this shit with the same results, because racists only have, like, one idea. Otherwise they wouldn’t be racists!

In other words, they're doing this because they want to.

Anyway, don’t listen to any of these assholes. Listen to an actual population and reproduction expert, like Betsy Hartmann, who has been going around interviewing people who have been victimized by these fuckers all over the world and quite correctly calling them out for many years now, instead. She says the problem is overconsumption by elites, not overpopulation by the rest of us, and the evidence roundly backs this theory.

One might reasonably wonder, then, why said elites are not forced to consume slightly less rather than kill off millions of the rest of us through bullshit and bad policy and political manipulation and lies about vaccines and climate change and Grok chatbots and buying up entire national newspapers to function as mouthpieces for the worst people on the planet!

HMMMMMM.

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