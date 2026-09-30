Wonkette

Wonkette

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hillary's left one's avatar
hillary's left one
21m

I don't know who hired Brooke Binkowski but that person should get an extra slice of cheesecake at the next editorial pot-luck.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
21m

"I will have to save the rest for later installments so that I don’t go on for fifty pages and bore the shit out of everybody, as one does"

I for one am interested. Go on...

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