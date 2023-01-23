This weekend, MAGAland mourned the death of Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway at a remembrance ceremony paid for by Donald Trump, dear friend of Diamond and, as it turns out, a complete and total stranger to her sister Silk.

"I’m serious. I thought I knew them both. I didn’t. I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic. You’re going to carry on beyond, beyond anybody’s wildest imaginations,” he said, despite having been filmed and photographed with her on multiple occasions. Maybe he thought Diamond's last name was Andsilk? Who can say?

In his defense, I had the two of them mixed up entirely, largely because I had assumed their nicknames corresponded with their hairstyles.





The biggest reveal, however, came when Silk started explaining what she believed was the reason for her sister's untimely demise: Diamond was murdered (basically) by the COVID-19 vaccine! Or — because she never got the vaccine — by being in contact with someone who did.

"Instead of asking if Americans are vaxxed or unvaxxed, the real question to ask is: Are Americans being poisoned?" she asked. The answer to that is no, at least as far as vaccines are concerned.

“In the wild, when they want to depopulate and sterilize a large group of animals, they usually inJect ONE Animal, and then that one Animal inFect the rest of the Animals So technically and according to the science, it doesn’t matter if you're vaxxed or not.” — Diamond and Silk® (@Diamond and Silk®) 1674365173

"In the wild, when they want to depopulate and sterilize a large group of animals, they usually inject one animal, and that one animal infect [sic] the rest of the animals," she continued, referring to two popular conspiracy theories making the rounds on the Right these days: Unvaccinated people are getting sick and dying by coming into contact with vaccinated people who poison them by "shedding" the vaccine, and this is part of a nefarious plan by Bill Gates,Dr. Anthony Fauci and others to depopulate the planet for environmental reasons (they refer to this as "depop" so that it sounds very official and real).

“People are dropping dead around here, and nobody is talking about it! They are dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly,” she added.

A lot of people are talking about it, actually. They're wrong, sure, but there is no question that they are talking about it. And making ridiculous documentaries about it. And harassing the family members of people whose obituaries note that they "died suddenly" or of a heart issue. After all, heart disease has only been the leading cause of death in the United States since the 1950s.

Silk went on to describe the moments leading up to her sister's death, the 911 call, the CPR — which, my God, I empathize with because I have been there and it is terrifying .

But then she gets right back to the nonsense.

“What I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist," she said. "Because I saw it happen. I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened, and it happened suddenly. I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here. And get some answers to why people are falling dead suddenly.”

Well, it's not "shedding," because that is literally, physically impossible with this vaccine — like there is absolutely no possible way for it to happen.

Viral shedding is when the body of a person who has recently been vaccinated releases particles of the vaccine and can potentially infect others. It's not extremely common (as in, it's happened with the chickenpox vaccine to 10 people in total since 1995) but it does happen. When it happens, however, the person affected gets an extremely mild version of the illness.

But that only works with live-attenuated vaccines, which are made from weakened versions of the virus itself — like the MMR vaccine or the chickenpox vaccine are. The COVID vaccines are different. They are mRNA vaccines that do not contain the virus itself.

Silk is indeed a conspiracy theorist. And so is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who saw Silk's speech and tweeted, "I demand an IMMEDIATE investigation into Covid vaccines and the dramatic increase of people dying suddenly! This can no longer be ignored and is NOT political."

“I demand an IMMEDIATE investigation into Covid vaccines and the dramatic increase of people dying suddenly! This can no longer be ignored and is NOT political.” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1674343660

It is political. And there is no dramatic increase of people suddenly dying. There is a dramatic increase in people paying attention to reports of people suddenly dying. It's called the frequency illusion or the Baader–Meinhof phenomenon, and it is when something seems to pop up everywhere after you first hear about it. It happened to me recently with WWII-era BBC presenter Wilfred Pickles. I read an article about him last week and then a few days later a deeply unappetizing recipe he wrote popped up in my Twitter feed. Does this mean there is some kind of Wilfred Pickles renaissance happening? Probably not.

The fact is, people do "die suddenly," often from previously undiagnosed issues that were simply not caught by their doctors in time. They "died suddenly" before the vaccine, before COVID, and they will do so long after.

Contrary to this newly popular belief, people were not, in fact, immortal before the vaccine came out.

