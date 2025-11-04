Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3hEdited

You know who ELSE is dead? DONALD TRUMP'S BEST FRIEND AND ACCOMPLICE, JEFFREY EPSTEIN, THE INFAMOUS CHILD RAPIST AND SEX-TRAFFICKER.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Chemical's avatar
Chemical
2h

I'd say Dick Cheney was a piece of shit, but at least when you plant a piece of shit in the ground you can grow some flowers out of it.

This obit was interesting, because you can see how Cheney worked for decades to build this imperial presidency only for Trump to come along and steal it right out from underneath GOPers' noses. Trump obviously was not the intended person for the imperial presidency. No wonder why he hated Trump, even though they have so much in common.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
494 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture