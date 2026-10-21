Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
3h

Musk has also too proven to the EU and to Canada that he and his services cannot be trusted. I think that was a mistake he may regret.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2hEdited

I'm happy to see that Enlo is *really* looking like lukewarm shit...

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