It’s continually astounding, the lengths MAGA people will go to protect themselves from the fact that all rational people hate them, move out of their airspace when they find themselves downwind, don’t want to be around them, and that this even includes some Republicans. Further, rational people see that MAGA people are losers, just the absolute zeroes of society. So many of their conspiracy theories start to make sense when you look at them through a psychological lens. What are they trying to shield themselves from? What humiliating deficiency are they trying to cover up?

Charlie Kirk — the human embodiment of your mom’s warning that if you keep making that face, it’ll get stuck like that — spent time on his show today trying to convince himself and others that maybe there is a connection between the recent federal raids of Diddy’s houses and the recent resignations of Republican congressmen Ken Buck and Mike Gallagher. (Wonkette apologizes for not yet having written about Gallagher leaving Republicans in the House with “can lose one vote.”) It’s not that he literally thinks Buck and Gallagher went to Diddy’s parties. (You can see the electric current short in his brain, probably because Republicans don’t tend to hang out with Black people.)

But WHAT IF? Or maybe it’s something similar but not the same! Why why why why why! (Again, what truth is Charlie protecting himself from?)

Gonna give you the full quote Media Matters transcribed, because it’s hilarious to watch Charlie’s stupid conspiracy brain thinking it’s making connections and discovering things. He’s clearly not an educated boy. Keep this in mind next time you hear a MAGA conservative say they “do their own research.”

CHARLIE KIRK: So this week, several of Diddy's homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security in a trafficking investigation. To me, that's all whatever. I mean, it's just some rapper. OK. Not a huge surprise.

Charlie doesn’t usually read news about Black people.

But it's interesting because Diddy might have the potential to be a new version of Jeffrey Epstein with lots of people implicated in his behavior.

Might it?

So Diddy had these freak out parties, as reported even by Jesse Watters,

Even real journalists like Jesse Watters!

who was attended by high profile celebrities, athletes, politicians, and sponsored by some of the biggest names in the music industry. These parties allegedly had sex workers, drugs, and underage girls. Now, according to the lawsuit — this is where it gets very interesting — he has hundreds of hidden cameras in every room, meaning he would have had footage of every person who attended his parties and what they did there. He has ties to Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry, 50 Cent. Old videos are starting to go viral of rapper 50 Cent warning people about Diddy for years. There's pictures and videos of Diddy with Obama, Hillary, LeBron, Bieber, Jay-Z, and Beyonce, and so many others. Is it possible that P. Diddy has the same, let's say, operation that Jeffrey Epstein had?

There goes that brain of his we were talking about.

We're trying to find explanations as to why people like Ken Buck and Mike Gallagher are resigning early.

Did Ken Buck and Mike Gallagher do Epsteins at Diddy’s Freak Out Parties with Hillary and 50 Cent? Charlie Kirk is just asking!

Again, remember: The question here is what kind of rejection is Charlie protecting himself and his listeners from?

Now, I'm not saying that Mike Gallagher and Ken Buck went down to P. Diddy's rapper freak out party.

He’s not crazy.

It's [doesn’t] exactly fit the mold.

Diddy is Black, Republicans don’t go to Black people’s parties.

But it does connect some dots.

Does it? Which dots, Charlie?

We know that the intel agencies like to use honeypot operations. We know that the intel agencies use people like Jeffrey Epstein as, let's just say, a compromised individual who can then use all the information as leverage. Maybe P. Diddy has footage of Barack Obama doing something he shouldn't have been doing. Maybe he has footage of LeBron James, of Justin Bieber, of Jay-Z, of Beyonce, of finance moguls.

But does he have footage of Ken Buck and Jay-Z and Beyoncé?

I guess it goes without saying, P. Diddy didn't kill himself.

Charlie Kirk writes his own jokes.

The Internet is going crazy with rumors, but the rumor that makes the most sense

Makes the most sense to Charlie Kirk.

with the cameras and with the high level people that have been involved in his operation is that P. Diddy is yet another example that there is a high-society blackmail network where they lure you in to do things that you think are private that actually get captured, gets cataloged, and gets used against you if you ever dare step out of line.

Charlie Kirk lives in the real world.

Why are they going after P. Diddy now? The answer to that is the same — is — the question I would say is why did they go after Jeffrey Epstein when they went after Jeffrey Epstein?

Note that Charlie isn’t answering any of these questions. He’s just asking them.

It seems more and more that this is an influence peddling and blackmail operation that was intended to enrich, empower, and insulate P. Diddy, and potentially give information and leverage back to whoever is managing and handling P. Diddy.

Well dang, Inspector Gadget has solved the case. Or at least he thinks he has.

Regardless, he’s protected himself from the fact that even Ken Buck thinks the Republican Party has turned into an embarrassing toilet bowl full of malignant floaters he never wants to be seen with again.

Reckoning with that truth is probably considerably more painful than fantasizing about what happens at Diddy’s parties.

OPEN THREAD!

[Media Matters]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?