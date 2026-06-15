Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Power outage update. 24 hours and still no power.

Lost the food in the fridge, did eat a bunch of bacon and brie today before it went bad.

They said that the power would definitely be restored by 11pm. Tomorrow.

But a shimmer of hope, discovered the problem was a very big tree nearby toppled.

Saw two trucks from the power company out front, neighbor went out and gave them fist bumps.

The trucks left.

At least we have had surprisingly cool weather.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

AI moderator is so damn confused by Wonker's snark.

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