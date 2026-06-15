Jackson Lahmeyer preaches about the dangers of anti-racist lesbian witches. Source: screenshot

Prepare to be not at all shocked: Oklahoma Republican House candidate and founder of “Pastors for Trump,” Jackson Lahmeyer, fresh off of being anointed as a “MAGA Warrior” by Donald Trump, has been caught in a sexting scandal.

The married holy man was trying to get with former Miss Oklahoma Caitlin Simmons Key, who had been fundraising for his campaign. Or she was, right up until Lahmeyer’s wife found out about said texts and sent Key her own message calling her a “whore.”

“You are a home wrecking whore. Did you enjoy ruining our family?” Kendra Lehmeyer texted her. “He has 5 kids.”

After this, Key was cut off and stopped working with Lahmeyer’s campaign, but the campaign also kept paying her $500 a week, which she believed was meant to be something of a payoff to keep her quiet. Perhaps they should have shelled out a little more, because days after “she got a call describing campaign figures the night before, laughing and high-fiving that the primary was already in the bag,” she felt pissed off enough to send screenshots of their texts and her account of what went down between them to The Daily Mail.

Whoops!

If you are not familiar with Lahmeyer, allow us to do a bit of an introduction. He first busted on the scene during pandemic times, when he refused to shut down his church to prevent people from getting sick and dying.

He has claimed that the “antichrist” will be a HOMOSEXUAL (his caps, not mine), of “Jewish descent.”

During his attempt to challenge James Lankford for his Senate seat, Lahmeyer spent a lot of time cozying up to QAnon weirdos like Lin Wood and Michael Flynn, only to get bitten in the ass by that when he posted a picture of his daughter wearing … red shoes. Which QAnon people believe are a thing only people who eat children wear.

He has also said that he would like to see President Barack Obama imprisoned for life, for reasons.

He has claimed that Black Lives Matter was started by “witchcraft-practicing lesbians.” Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Put “witchcraft-practicing lesbians” in charge of everything, I say!

Oh, and he considers the Epstein files “unreliable.” Because of course he would.

According to Key, the two first met when she helped him with fundraising for his primary campaign against Lankford from the right, which ultimately failed. They did, however, continue to stay in touch.

Via The Daily Mail:

She said he would call to check in. It became an intense friendship that went too far, she says. ‘Eventually the conversations crossed the line of probably what most people would consider appropriate for a married man and a single woman,’ she said. Through that period Lahmeyer’s national profile climbed. He founded Pastors for Trump and was brought into the president’s new White House Faith Office. Key worked as a media contact for Lahmeyer’s organization. He was in Washington constantly, she says, and repeatedly encouraged her to join him: ‘You gotta come to DC.’ She declined every time. The race she joined this spring was an accident of timing. When Senator Markwayne Mullin was tapped for Homeland Security Secretary, a cascade of Oklahoma reshuffling left the 1st District seat suddenly open, and more than a dozen Republicans piled in, including Lahmeyer.

Now, I hate having to defend someone whose politics I despise, but not only was the fact that he was married with five kids something that he was more obligated to be aware of than she was, but it also seems clear, from text messages that Key sent to The Daily Mail, that this was very much a one-sided infatuation.

He texted her from a party at Mar-a-Lago calling her “skinny and cute,” and then when she asked him why he was texting her from there, sent her a selfie, writing “I like texting you LOL.”

Image: Caitlin Simmons Key, via The Daily Mail

Yeah, you know who doesn’t send you selfies of themselves trying to look sexy? Or selfies, period, really? Men who are not trying to get with you. He later asked what she was doing and guessed that she was taking a bath, and then sent her a heart eyes emoji when she said yes.

At another point, he sent her selfie from a hotel, telling her she would have liked it, and offering her a “late invite.”

Ew.

Another conversation led to him saying “I can still be jealous,” and her saying “Like wake up, I’ve been down this road, U will have to be okay with being uncomfortable” and then telling him that they can talk about things if he ever gets divorced.

“I don’t want you to hate me,” she wrote, adding, “U r in love with me and we don’t even have sex.”

“Well... hahah,” he replied. “I'm a fan of you how about that lol.”

Just my take, but I feel like the “if u need to get divorced” thing was a little bit of bullshit and that she wouldn’t actually have been interested in him if he were single.

I mean, she’s a little out of his league.

In another text, the “family values” pastor told her about an adventure he had being taken to a strip club after a Mar-a-Lago party and being offered cocaine.

“Jackson if u become congressman & if ever got caught u would be headlines,” she wrote, adding “Pastor.”

And now he is! Like magic!

Want to donate to us but not to Substack? Click here or join our Patreon!

Non-Substack donations!

Not to be deterred by a little sexting scandal, Donald Trump actually went and reiterated his support for Lahmeyer on Monday after the news broke.

Jackson Lahmeyer has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. Election Day for the Republican Primary is Tuesday, June 16th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR JACKSON - HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Unless, you know, you’re his wife, according to this reporting.

Lahmeyer has also responded to the article by suggesting that Key may have been paid for her story (who cares? Get that bag, girl) and explaining that whatever, God and his wife have forgiven him anyway, so it doesn’t really matter now, does it?

Given that it’s Oklahoma, we can probably assume he’ll win his election and that he will end up in Washington sending even weirder texts to other women about their bathing habits in no time.

OPEN THREAD.